Sh75 million boost for community school

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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and M-Pesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph during the groundbreaking of the Sh75m Mapera Primary School in Ndalu, Tongaren. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Hundreds of pupils are set to benefit from an ultra-modern new school in Tongaren in Bungoma County after the Mpesa Foundation invested Sh75 million in the project at Ndalu

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has lauded a partnership between the county government and M-PESA Foundation following the groundbreaking for the construction of Mapera Primary School, terming the project a major boost to access to quality education in the region.

Speaking during the ceremony attended by Mpesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph, the Governor said the multimillion school investment will replace inadequate learning structures with modern classrooms, laboratories, and an ICT hub, creating a conducive environment for learners to thrive. Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka during the groundbreaking of the Sh75m Mapera Primary School in Ndalu, Tongaren. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

“Today is not just about breaking ground. It is about building hope, dignity, and a brighter future for generations to come,” Lusaka stated.

The project will also include Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) facilities, sanitation infrastructure, clean water systems, and a fully equipped kitchen, alongside an environmental component involving the planting of at least 1,000 trees.

Lusaka emphasised that the initiative represents a holistic approach to education, integrating health, sustainability, and digital access.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and M-Pesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph during the groundbreaking of the Sh75m Mapera Primary School in Ndalu, Tongaren. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

He commended the foundation’s continued support across Bungoma, noting that its investments in education and community development are instrumental in uplifting livelihoods. “When institutions and communities work together, meaningful change is not only possible but inevitable,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that enhance educational infrastructure and expand opportunities for all learners, urging stakeholders to support the project’s successful implementation.

Mpesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph said the Mpesa Foundation, the biggest Charity in Southern Africa, has spent a lot of money on education, culture, health, and the environment. M-Pesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph during the groundbreaking of the Sh75m Mapera Primary School in Ndalu, Tongaren. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

"It's a pleasure for us to be part of this project. We have transformed many schools like this, and we aim to invest in 100 more schools this year. In addition to TVET teachers, we also have scholarship projects for high school students in 500 schools each year. We like impacting positively in the community and my plea to all education stakeholders is to make use of this facility and continue transforming the community through quality education," he noted