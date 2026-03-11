Catholic Bishop Obanyi bans politicians from church fundraisers

Audio By Vocalize

Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi during a priestly ordination ceremony at Our Lady of Assumption Shitoli Catholic parish in Ikolomani sub-county, on March 7, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

A Catholic bishop in Kakamega has barred politicians from holding fundraisers in churches, accusing them of turning sacred spaces into political platforms.

Catholic Diocese of Kakamega Bishop Joseph Obanyi said that political leaders will no longer be allowed to organise or use church harambees for political gain in Kakamega and Vihiga.

Speaking at Bishop Sulumeti Girls High School in Kakamega, Obanyi said the decision was reached following increasing cases where politicians allegedly used church events to spread political propaganda and incite young people.

The bishop regretted that politicians have, in recent years, turned church gatherings into campaign platforms, a trend that threatens the sanctity of religious institutions.

He warned that the church would not allow leaders who incite the youth or promote division to use religious gatherings to advance their interests.

“Politicians who misuse church platforms to incite the youth and promote political propaganda will no longer be allowed in our churches,” he said.

“Youths have fallen prey to the unscrupulous politicians out to misuse the young and innocent Kenyans,” he added.

Obanyi cited past incidents where leaders used church functions to attack opponents and stir political tension.

He was referring to the incident at Bulimbo church in Matungu, where MP Peter Nabulindo grabbed the microphone from area MCA Fredrick Watitwa, sparking clashes between their supporters during the event attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The bishop said such behaviour disrespects the church and misuses religious platforms for political mileage.

He further warned that the church would firmly reject political interference in religious activities.

Obanyi said that although political temperatures are rising in the country ahead of the 2027 General Election, the church must remain neutral and focused on spiritual matters.

His remarks come at a time when several political leaders have been attending church fundraisers across the country, often taking advantage of the platform to address supporters.