Teens, rights groups challenge blanket sex ban

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye. [File, Standard]

The government on Tuesday clashed with human rights and children’s rights groups and three teenagers over whether the current blanket ban on sexual activity among minors should be lifted.

The Katiba Institute and the Centre for Reproductive Health told High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye that Sections 8, 9, 11, and 43(4)(f) of the Sexual Offences Act are overly broad, effectively criminalising consensual sex activity and relationships between teens.