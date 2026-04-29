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Kenyans in battle to keep African glory hopes alive in Kigali

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Apr. 29, 2026
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Equity Bank and Rwanda's Kepler players in action during their Africa Men’s Club Championship Group B match in Kigali on Monday. [CAVB Media]

After days of gruelling group stage matches at the 47th edition of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Men’s Club Championship, the Kenyan trio face a turbulent path to the quarter-finals.

While the journey through the preliminaries was paved with both dominant displays and heart-wrenching slip-ups, General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank punched their tickets to the round of 16.

However, as the tournament shifts to the knockout phase, there is no margin for error, for the road to the top now requires tactical precision and mental grit.

National champions GSU, who were Kenya’s best-performing side in last year’s championship, will take on their hosts, Kepler Volleyball Club, in a battle for a last-eight slot.

Having been eliminated in the round of 16 last year, the paramilitary side will be looking to overpower their hosts and book a place in the quarters. Even so, they must be at their best to defeat the homeboys who will also be out to light up the BK Arena and impress home crowds.

Despite a good start that saw them win their first two encounters, GSU suffered their first defeat at the hands of home side Rwanda Energy Group (REG). They finished third in Group B after losing their last pool match to Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala.

Kepler, on the other hand, finished second in Group B behind Egyptian giants Al Ahly Sporting Club.

GSU launched their quest with a straight-sets win against Atletico Clube Do Mindelo from Cape Verde, then followed it up with a 3-1 win against Kalibi Sporting Club from Ghana.

However, they fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26) to REG but recovered to dismiss Burundi’s Rukinzo Volleyball Club in straight sets of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-22 to salvage their campaign. But they were outplayed 3-0 (25-24, 25-22, 25-20) by Port Autonome in the last pool duel to settle for third place with nine points.

League silver medallists KPA advanced from Group C after finishing fourth with eight points from two wins and three losses. They will take to the court in the first last 16 duel against Uganda’s Memo Stars who topped Group A with 12 points from four wins and a defeat.

The dockers showcased their fighting spirits against Rwanda Police in their last pool encounter despite losing in the five-set thriller. Going against Memo Stars, they must tighten their block defence transition to counter the Ugandans who have had a good run.

Equity Bank will face a tough battle when they lock horns with Group D winners Port Autonome at the Petit Stade. The bankers finished fourth in Group B after winning two and losing three.

Nonetheless, they will draw their confidence from their victory against another Cameroonian side Cameroon Sports.

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