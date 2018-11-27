+ Post your Story

Rift Valley leaders angry as governor ignores their calls
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 08:43 EAT
The phrase ‘old habits die hard’ seems to have been coined with a Governor from the Rift Valley in mind.

Well, after nearly losing his seat in the last poll because of his tendency of snubbing calls of other elected leaders, the county chief is now back to his former self.

MPs and even senators from the region claim that the Governor and his key aides do not pick their calls, nor return them.

The lone-ranger’ Governor does not also respond to calls made by MCAs. The leaders are said to be planning to teach the politician an unforgettable lesson for ignoring them.

Somewhere else…

A first time MP is in panic mood after a consultant he assisted to get a lucrative tender in his constituency failed to do the work as agreed.

The legislator is said to have prevailed upon members of his CDF committee, of which he is a patron to give the man the job to come up with a constituency strategic plan.

This was despite some members of the team raising serious reservation about the consultant’s ability and qualification to do the job.

He was paid Sh2.5 million for the work which he has not delivered seven months down the line, and a draft of the document he presented was full of errors, including grammatical ones.

A section of the committee members is now baying for the blood of the MP, arguing that he should carry his own cross in the matter.

