News
Here’s how Leyla, ‘Wimbo wa Historia’ singer, performed in KCPE
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 22, 2018 at 15:29 EAT
Leyla Mohammed
Leyla scored 308 marks out of a possible 500 

Speaking to Ureport, Amani’s mum Christine Ambuso stated that her daughter had passed well 

Remember Leyla Mohammed, the girl who wowed the country with her breathtaking rendition of Wimbo wa Historia during Mashujaa Day celebrations?

She was one of the candidates who sat for the 2018 KCPE examinations at St Teresia Primary School in Nairobi.

Leyla scored 308 marks out of a possible 500 and her performance was shared online by Public Relations expert, Ahmed Mohamed, who commended her effort.

“Congratulations to Leyla Mohammed, from Eastleigh, who performed a rendition of the patriotic song 'Wimbo Wa Historia' during this year's Mashujaa Day Celebration.

“She scored 308 Marks #KCPE2018 despite the immense national pressure and attention. @AMB_A_Mohammed @MPyusufhassan,” wrote Ahmed.

Elsewhere, Gracious Amani, the 13-year-old from Githurai who became an instant sensation after her rendition of Alicia Keys’ Girl on fire song went viral, also completed her primary school education this year.

Speaking to Ureport, Amani’s mum Christine Ambuso stated that her daughter had passed well but did not reveal her actual marks.

“Amani passed well and her ambition has always been to join Starehe Girls Secondary School.

“I do not want to reveal what she got because it might lead to unnecessary pressure from the public,” she said.

Ombuso added that Amani’s music career is up and running, with the talented girl working on a big project that will be officially launched in December.



