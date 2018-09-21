why-this-scary-bible-verse-kenyans-are-sharing-perfectly-fits-mps

SUMMARY Kenyans on social media have likened the act to a bible verse that mocks the Leaders MPs voted to pass a memorandum that increases taxes on various goods and services.

After Members of Parliament endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s higher taxes on goods and services, Kenyans on social media have likened the act to a bible verse that mocks the Leader’s action.

The bible verse sends a stinging message to the Members of Parliament who took part in passing the memorandum that increases taxes on basic goods. ​

The bible verses they refer to is Isaiah 10: 1-4 that says: “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, 2 to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless. 3 What will you do on the day of reckoning, when disaster comes from afar? To whom will you run for help? Where will you leave your riches? 4 Nothing will remain but to cringe among the captives or fall among the slain. Yet for all this, his anger is not turned away, his hand is still upraised.”





Kenyans are using this bible verse to send a message to their MPs who have helped pass a memorandum that will oppress the common mwananchi.

MPs voted to pass a memorandum that increases taxes on various goods and services.

Parliament adopted the reservations during a messy sitting on Thursday, characterised by boos and jeers and bearing similarities to the enactment of Security Laws (Amendments) Bill, 2015.

With the victory, the executive has the power to raise up to Sh130 billion through taxes including the eight percent levy on fuel products, that will see about 17.5 billion realised.

