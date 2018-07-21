Uhuru, Raila, Ruto pour in tributes following death of Oliech’s mother

SUMMARY President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that Auma’s demise was a loss to the nation NASA leader Raila Odinga also sent his condolence message terming it a loss to the soccer fraternity

Mary Auma Oliech, mother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech passed away on Friday at her Lavington home and several high profile leaders sent condolences to the family.

President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that Auma’s demise was a loss to the nation noting: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. ​

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech.”

Deputy President William Ruto echoed a similar message, lauding the deceased for nurturing one of Kenya’s sports stars.

“A sad loss following the passing on of Mama Mary Auma, mother of Dennis Oliech, a leading Kenyan footballer.

“She nurtured a great son, who opened the gates of professional football to budding players and proved that focus, commitment, diligence, effort are ingredients of success,” wrote the DO.

NASA leader Raila Odinga who is an ardent sports fan also sent his condolence message, terming it a loss to the soccer fraternity.

“My deepest condolences to Dennis Oliech, the entire Oliech family and the soccer fraternity following the passing on of Mama Oliech after a long illness.





“We stand with the family in prayer at this time of grief. May her soul forever rest in eternal peace,” said Odinga.

Auma, who was well known for her Mama Oliech restaurant, which specialized in various local delicacies, was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and at one point divulged that her son Dennis had spent a fortune on her treatment.

May her soul rest in peace.

