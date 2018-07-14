+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Oversize underwear land Nyandarua First Lady in trouble
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 09:39 EAT
oversize-underwear-land-nyandarua-first-lady-in-trouble
Nyandarua First Lady Anne Kimemia
SUMMARY

Nyandarua First Lady Anne Kimemia was on Friday ridiculed for donating oversize underwear to children

Photos that were splashed online showed Mrs. Kimemia proudly posing for pictures

Nyandarua First Lady Anne Kimemia was on Friday ridiculed for donating oversize underwear to children.

Photos that were splashed online showed Mrs. Kimemia proudly posing for pictures with the school going children who held their new gifts high in the air.

Well, it was a good gesture but netizens could not help but notice that some of the ‘gifts’ were oversize.

See Also: Bold university student lights up social media, takes on Khalwale in Twitter brawl

Some also complained that this was not the best way to show care for the ‘boychild’ who, apparently, has been neglected for long.

Here are the reactions:

See Also: I am 80-years-old but my children prefer sending money than paying me a visit

Alice Karia stated; “Misusing children. Do you have to ask them to display for a photo shoot?”

Joyce Mbatha added; “She could have donated something else apart from this.”

Mathew Njau gave an alternative; “Her motive was good but on the wrong people... I tend to think books would be good instead.”

Evans Maigwa sympathized with Kimemia noting; “First is congratulation to you and that being a mother I cannot discredit u but I believe kuna kitu better than that.”

Ranger Alexis did not have kind words; “This is not a leader. This is an insult to the parents and caretakers of these children.”

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Nyandarua First Lady
Oversize undrwear
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
chelsea-appoint-new-manager

News

Chelsea appoint new manager

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 11:40am

why-otile-brown-deleted-vera-sidika-s-photo

Entertainment

Why Otile Brown deleted Vera Sidika’s photo

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 10:55am

oversize-underwear-land-nyandarua-first-lady-in-trouble

News

Oversize underwear land Nyandarua First Lady in trouble

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 09:39am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng