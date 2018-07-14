oversize-underwear-land-nyandarua-first-lady-in-trouble

SUMMARY Nyandarua First Lady Anne Kimemia was on Friday ridiculed for donating oversize underwear to children Photos that were splashed online showed Mrs. Kimemia proudly posing for pictures

Nyandarua First Lady Anne Kimemia was on Friday ridiculed for donating oversize underwear to children.

Photos that were splashed online showed Mrs. Kimemia proudly posing for pictures with the school going children who held their new gifts high in the air. ​

Well, it was a good gesture but netizens could not help but notice that some of the ‘gifts’ were oversize.

Some also complained that this was not the best way to show care for the ‘boychild’ who, apparently, has been neglected for long.

Here are the reactions:

Alice Karia stated; “Misusing children. Do you have to ask them to display for a photo shoot?”

Joyce Mbatha added; “She could have donated something else apart from this.”

Mathew Njau gave an alternative; “Her motive was good but on the wrong people... I tend to think books would be good instead.”

Evans Maigwa sympathized with Kimemia noting; “First is congratulation to you and that being a mother I cannot discredit u but I believe kuna kitu better than that.”

Ranger Alexis did not have kind words; “This is not a leader. This is an insult to the parents and caretakers of these children.”

