PHOTOS: See how England players were comforted by hot WAGS after loss to Croatia

It’s coming home!!!!..... Well, at least it was until Croatia came along.



England’s dream of winning a World Cup since 1966 was thwarted by Croatia courtesy of a Mario Mandzukic strike deep into extra time. ​

Kieran Trippier put the Three Lions ahead in the first half with a sublime free kick before Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic levelled matters in the 68th minute.

Mandzukic put the final nail on England’s coffin in extra time, volleying past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford to hand Croatia their first ever World Cup final appearance.

After the match, England players had no one left but their wives, girlfriends and families to console them.

