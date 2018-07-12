+ Post your Story

Sports
PHOTOS: See how England players were comforted by hot WAGS after loss to Croatia
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 13:47 EAT
photos-see-how-england-players-were-comforted-by-hot-wags-after-loss-to-croatia
WAGS console England players [PHOTOS]
SUMMARY

England's World Cup dreams were cancelled by a strong Croatia side last night 

Here's how WAGS came to console England players after the loss to Croatia 

It’s coming home!!!!..... Well, at least it was until Croatia came along.

England’s dream of winning a World Cup since 1966 was thwarted by Croatia courtesy of a Mario Mandzukic strike deep into extra time.

Kieran Trippier put the Three Lions ahead in the first half with a sublime free kick before Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic levelled matters in the 68th minute.

Mandzukic put the final nail on England’s coffin in extra time, volleying past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford to hand Croatia their first ever World Cup final appearance.

After the match, England players had no one left but their wives, girlfriends and families to console them.

Here are some photos of the happenings after the match: 

WORLD CUP
ENGLAND
