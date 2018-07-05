PHOTOS: Kibet, student sent home for lack of fees, back in school after full scholarship

SUMMARY Matthew Kibet, a student from Kapenguria high who was sent home from the institution for lacking fees has finally gone back to school after getting a full scholarship The form two student who owed the school Sh 109,902, walked 50 km carrying his belongings

Matthew Kibet, a student from Kapenguria High School who was sent home from the institution for lacking fees has finally gone back to school after getting a full scholarship.



The form two student who owed the school Sh 109,902, walked 50 km carrying his belongings. ​





According to Ndungu Njoro, Kibet was sponsored by someone who wishes to remain anonymous.

“A wellwisher (wants to remain anonymous) called to ask if she could support Mathew through www.affectofoundation.org . We have been in touch and can confirm full sponsorship for the time he will be in high school and going forward if he will require more support in his Post-secondary academic journey. Our first assignment was to clear the Kshs. 109,902 fee balance for him to resume his class. We did so this morning,” said Njoro.





The well-wisher has also guaranteed Kibet with school uniform every term and all his shopping needs. He was also given a new mattress, two blankets, and pocket money.





“Besides school fees, Mathew is guaranteed school shopping needs as well as school uniform every new term or when necessary. Today we have gifted him with full uniform which he was able to get at KASANIAK UNIFORM suppliers at Kapenguria. He also got a new mattress as well as two blankets. And pocket money as well,” added Njoro.



Kibet went viral after Loriso Musa took photos of him while leaving the school and shared them on social media platforms.







