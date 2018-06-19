crackdown-on-fake-sugar-fuelled-by-political-rivalry

SUMMARY Is the latest widespread nabbing of poisonous sugar across the country fueled by political rivalry? Well, a little birdie has whispered to Grapevine that two political factions are involved in a vicious war of exposing each other in what could soon expose cartels in the business

It is said that when the first poisonous loads of sugar was nabbed in Nairobi’s Eastleigh, it rattled one camp that vowed to revenge by exposing the other side in the trade.

The first arrest has seen a litany of interception of the sweetener across the country in what has puzzled the country.

An MP was yesterday overheard in Parliament saying that the bad blood between the two camps was occasioned by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga.



