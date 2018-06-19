+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Crackdown on fake sugar fuelled by political rivalry
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 19, 2018 at 08:18 EAT
crackdown-on-fake-sugar-fuelled-by-political-rivalry
Fake Sugar
SUMMARY

Is the latest widespread nabbing of poisonous sugar across the country fueled by political rivalry?

Well, a little birdie has whispered to Grapevine that two political factions are involved in a vicious war of exposing each other in what could soon expose cartels in the business

Is the latest widespread nabbing of poisonous sugar across the country fueled by political rivalry?

Well, a little birdie has whispered to Grapevine that two political factions are involved in a vicious war of exposing each other in what could soon expose cartels in the business.

It is said that when the first poisonous loads of sugar was nabbed in Nairobi’s Eastleigh, it rattled one camp that vowed to revenge by exposing the other side in the trade.

The first arrest has seen a litany of interception of the sweetener across the country in what has puzzled the country.

An MP was yesterday overheard in Parliament saying that the bad blood between the two camps was occasioned by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



fake sugar
political rivalry
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
post-mortem-shows-nibs-student-broke-her-skull-after-tout-pushed-her-out-of-moving-bus

News

Post-mortem shows NIBS student broke her skull after tout pushed her out of moving bus

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Jun 2018 09:55am

mp-becomes-laughing-stock-after-hiring-husband-as-personal-driver

News

MP becomes laughing stock after hiring husband as personal driver

By Grapevine | Tue 19 Jun 2018 08:22am

crackdown-on-fake-sugar-fuelled-by-political-rivalry

News

Crackdown on fake sugar fuelled by political rivalry

By Grapevine | Tue 19 Jun 2018 08:18am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng