CASH: Senator swimming in money – Buys Sh200 million land in prime location

SUMMARY A popular senator is swimming in cash He has allegedly bought land worth Sh200 million in cash

A senator has struck it rich.

The lawmaker who successfully defended his seat in the last elections has just acquired 20 acres in a prime location in a country that is next to the one he represents. ​

The politician reportedly splashed out Sh200 million on the land, which he bought in cash.





Friends and colleagues are wondering where the legislator, who was struggling financially before joining politics, got the large sum of money from.

The man’s monthly salary is slightly over Sh1 million.

