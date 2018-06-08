+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
CASH: Senator swimming in money – Buys Sh200 million land in prime location
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 08, 2018 at 08:12 EAT
cash-senator-swimming-in-money-buys-sh200-million-land-in-prime-location
He has allegedly bought land worth Sh200 million i
SUMMARY

A popular senator is swimming in cash

He has allegedly bought land worth Sh200 million in cash 

A senator has struck it rich.

The lawmaker who successfully defended his seat in the last elections has just acquired 20 acres in a prime location in a country that is next to the one he represents.

The politician reportedly splashed out Sh200 million on the land, which he bought in cash.

See Also: WORLD CUP DOUBT? Harry Kane gets ankle strapped again, 10 days to start of tournament


Friends and colleagues are wondering where the legislator, who was struggling financially before joining politics, got the large sum of money from.

See Also: Nairobi landlord charged for kicking out tenant over noisy sex


The man’s monthly salary is slightly over Sh1 million. 

See Also: 10 habits of future millionaires - Are you one of them?

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



land
senator
money
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
are-you-a-middle-class-earner-in-kenya-here-are-the-major-financial-mistakes-you-make-unknowingly

Editors Choice

Are you a middle-class earner in Kenya? Here are the major financial mistakes you make unknowingly

By Fay Ngina | Fri 01 Jun 2018 01:54pm

county-residents-express-concern-over-senator-s-gambling-addiction

News

County residents express concern over senator's gambling 'addiction'

By Grapevine | Thu 31 May 2018 08:12am

talk-of-the-day-fashion-designer-who-received-and-returned-sh15m-nys-cash

News

TALK OF THE DAY: Fashion designer who received and returned Sh15m NYS cash

By Vincent Achuka | Tue 29 May 2018 08:01am

More From This Author
i-have-come-to-know-who-my-friends-are-wavinya-ndeti-speaks-after-court-nullifies-mutua-s-election

Politics

'I have come to know who my friends are'- Wavinya Ndeti speaks after court nullifies Mutua’s election

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 11:23am

babu-owino-s-emphatic-speech-after-his-election-was-upheld

Politics

Babu Owino’s emphatic speech after his election was upheld

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 10:58am

palatial-homes-and-expensive-holidays-mystery-of-nys-suspect-living-large

News

Palatial homes and expensive holidays - Mystery of NYS suspect living large

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 10:24am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng