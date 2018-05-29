boni-khalwale-s-stern-warning-to-raila-causes-mixed-reactions-online

SUMMARY Boni Khalwale issued a stern warning to ODM leader Raila Odinga

This is after Raila’s remarks where he dismissed tribal groups formed by politicians to be used during the 2022 elections

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale on Monday, May 28 sent a message to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga asking him to stop interfering with their (The Luo Community) affairs.



“Rt Hon Raila Odinga please do stop poking into our affairs. It might help if u remembered that we are not an extension of your community. If it is good for the Luos to be united as they are behind you, what is wrong with the Abaluhyia uniting behind their own? Respect begets respect,” posted Boni Khalwale. ​

Rt Hon @RailaOdinga please do stop poking into our affairs. It might help if u remembered that we are not an extension of ya community. If it is good for the Luos to be united as they are behind u, what is wrong with the Abaluhyia uniting behind their own? Respect begets respect. pic.twitter.com/KDGB3c8Arj See Also: Why Ruto and Raila fights could jeopardise Kenya’s stability May 28, 2018

Khalwale’s message after Raila’s remarks where he dismissed tribal groups formed by politicians to be used during the 2022 elections.

“Kuna wale ambao wanapenda sana kusema siasa ya ukabila. Oh tuungane kama wajaluo, waluhya ndio tuungane na kabila hii....hii ni siasa duni ya pesa nane. (There are politicians spearheading tribal politics by calling for the unity of some regions. This is cheap politics that will not help the country move forward),” Said Raila.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Leader, Mr. Moses Wetangula have already merged their parties in a bid to bargain for power.

Khalwale’s message to Raila got people talking on social media and here’s what some of them had to say;





I support that statement, Mr. Bull Fighter. There is nothing "tribal" in unity unless the unity is intended to stigmatise, disenfranchise, exploit, dominate or oppress others. See Also: Raila defends his recent political meetings May 28, 2018

He is a beneficiary of this disunity. Am a kisii and I support luhya unity. The forces of darkness must be shattered now as @WilliamsRuto once said. 2022 politics starts now....UNITY IS PARAMOUNT.— obwoge Prince (@PrinceObwoge) May 28, 2018

Raila too has roots in Luhya land so he is an extension to that unity. Kwanza wewe ata haufai kuongea about unity. Go get a job and stop idling around matangas talking nonesensical things. What did you deliver for FORD Kenya in your Kakamega County?— The Kenyan Voice. (@TKenyanVoice) May 28, 2018

I agree. This tribal hypocrisy in our politics is the bane of our under-development. Respect begets respect. Why is everyone suddenly so afraid of #LuhyaUnity?— Bernard Kataka (@Weingos) May 28, 2018

I have never heard Raila rallying Luos behind him' Just read some history about the luo community and you'll know why? Bwana Mtetezi. Ur unity call will fail. Mark my words n you will not be first or the last. Stop egos and be humbled in you purpose— K'ajo (@geoluoch) May 28, 2018

We should stop talking about Raila and focus on Luhya unity. Other people are using us and dumping us. What is so hard for Ford Kenya to merge with ANC? Raila is not our enemy, we are our own enemy as the Mlembe nation.— John 'Amuh' Karani (@BabaAfandi) May 28, 2018

Raila has never asked Luos to rally behind him, like our Luhya leaders do. It's the Luos who do so at their own volition.

But luhyas have been singing this song of uniting in the wrong manner, political party can't unite luhyas. Ukweli usemwe— Abdullahi (@crediblepollske) May 28, 2018

Wacha feelings na Raila of course those guys are dead politically without that mzee na plus pia hio so called unity of the luhya is something that cannot be overlooked also— Markfish Ontuga (@OntugaMarkfish) May 28, 2018

From the day you lost your seat to Oparanya you've been very bitter. If only you could listen to your constituents and stick to Senate. When you were poking your nose into NASA didn't you know it has also Luos? Hii ukabila haitakusaidia. Focus!— Monique (@Moni_Atise) May 28, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​