×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran fires back as Ruto condemns missile attacks in the Middle East

By Jacinta Mutura | Mar. 3, 2026

Iran Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour addresses a press conference on the Middle East conflict in Nairobi, on March 2, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President William Ruto’s condemnation of missile strikes across the middle East has received a firm response with Iran insisting that its missile activities are acts of self-defense and not aggression

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Iran-Israel War President William Ruto Middle East Conflict Ambassador Ali Gholampour
.

Latest Stories

Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
National
By Ronald Kipruto
35 mins ago
To move to the next level, the whole of Africa should embrace Kiswahili
Opinion
By Bob Kinyanjui
49 mins ago
Universal electricity access is a prerequisite for inclusive development
Opinion
By Isaac Kiva
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 49 mins ago
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 49 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 49 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 49 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved