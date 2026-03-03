Iran fires back as Ruto condemns missile attacks in the Middle East

Iran Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour addresses a press conference on the Middle East conflict in Nairobi, on March 2, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]
President William Ruto’s condemnation of missile strikes across the middle East has received a firm response with Iran insisting that its missile activities are acts of self-defense and not aggression
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you