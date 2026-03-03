×
Heavy rains to persist across the country until March 9

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 3, 2026
Residents in the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant for potential floods, flash floods, and reduced visibility.

Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours is expected to continue across several parts of the country from March 3 to March 9, 2026, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

According to the advisory, the rains are likely to intensify and peak between March 4 and March 7, then reduce in most areas by March 8.

However, heavy downpours exceeding 20mm in 24 hours are projected to persist in the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, parts of the Central Highlands, the Southeastern lowlands, and the Coastal region until March 9.

The weatherman has listed various counties expected to be affected by the heavy rains, among them: Turkana, Samburu, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, and Murang’a.

"Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, and parts of Wajir and Mandera, will also experience the rainfall," the advisory read in part.

The department cautioned that floodwaters may occur in downstream areas even where rainfall has not been heavy.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid driving or walking through moving water, refrain from sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during storms, and exercise general caution to minimise exposure to lightning strikes.

The weatherman has also promised to issue updates should there be any changes in the forecast.

.

