A 21-year-old man arrested after allegedly stabbing his elder brother

Police investigate a fatal sibling stabbing in Tongaren, Bungoma County. [File Courtesy]

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Tongaren, Bungoma County, on suspicion of stabbing his brother to death.

The incident was reported at Shivakala/Lusokho village in Tongaren, where the suspect, identified as Davis Wanyonyi Furaha, is said to have stabbed his elder brother, Joshua Wafula, 24, after they had picked a quarrel.

Hell broke loose when the two differed over gumboots. According to family members, the disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation that left Wafula dead.

The suspect stabbed the deceased in the head, neck, and chest, causing profuse bleeding.

According to their mother, Doris Nanjala Furaha, the incident is shocking and heartbreaking.

“I am saddened by the loss of my son over a disagreement with his brother over a pair of gumboots," she said.

According to her, the two woke up in the morning but later had a misunderstanding over shoes. The disagreement turned violent. They fought before Davis got hold of Joshua by the neck. I didn’t know he had a knife, which he used to stab his brother severely,” Ms Furaha said.

Confirming the incident, Karima Sub-Location Assistant Chief Fred Wanyonyi Wang’ele said the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident by officers from Makunga police station who responded to the incident, found the victim with multiple stab wounds, and moved the body to Naitiri Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

“The suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment in court over murder charges. The victim was stabbed several times in the head, neck, and chest. His body was taken to Naitiri Sub-County Hospital mortuary as investigations continue,” Wang’ele noted.