moses-kuria-s-message-to-nasa-co-principals-after-uhuru-raila-talks-excites-netizens

Gatundu South Member of parliament has left Kenyans on social media excited with a message to National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition co-principals after the Harambee House meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The agenda of the meeting centered on how to unite and heal Kenya following a divisive General Election in 2017. The two leaders promised to work together to halt the country’s descent into the abyss following a divisive 2017 General Election and expressed their desire to aside their differences and reconstruct a nation that is responsive to the urgent need for prosperity, fairness, and dignity for all Kenyans. ​

Following the hotly contested August 8, 2017, General Election and October 26, 2017, repeat presidential poll, this is the first time the two leaders are meeting.

Deputy President William Ruto, NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Kalonzo Musyoka were notably absent. The NASA coalition through Mr. Mudavadi issued a press statement saying the meeting was not the Coalition’s doing but a personal commitment by two individuals.





The Friday, March 9 talks left many speculating and sharing views. Moses Kuria was not left behind. He left a teasng message to the NASA co-principals.

“Dear Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Musalia Mudavadi. I understand you are in the dark regarding the events that took place at Harambee House this morning. May I take this place to profusely apologize for the inadvertent oversight? Kindly let's meet at Sagret Hotel Milimani within the hour I put you in the loop. Later!” he posted on Facebook.

His remarks stirred the social media platform as many people joined in to share their sentiments on the same;

