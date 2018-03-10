+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Moses Kuria's message to NASA co-principals after Uhuru Raila talks excites netizens
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 10, 2018 at 15:33 EAT
moses-kuria-s-message-to-nasa-co-principals-after-uhuru-raila-talks-excites-netizens
Moses Kuria, Raila Odinga in the past [Facebook]
SUMMARY
  • Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has responded to yesterday's Uhuru and Raila talks
  • The MP responded by sending a teasing message to Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula
  • The three NASA co-principals were not given a heads up before the meeting took place

Gatundu South Member of parliament has left Kenyans on social media excited with a message to National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition co-principals after the Harambee House meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The agenda of the meeting centered on how to unite and heal Kenya following a divisive General Election in 2017. The two leaders promised to work together to halt the country’s descent into the abyss following a divisive 2017 General Election and expressed their desire to aside their differences and reconstruct a nation that is responsive to the urgent need for prosperity, fairness, and dignity for all Kenyans.

Following the hotly contested August 8, 2017, General Election and October 26, 2017, repeat presidential poll, this is the first time the two leaders are meeting.

See Also: NASA was not aware of Harambee House meeting - Musalia Mudavadi on Uhuru Raila talks

Deputy President William Ruto, NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Kalonzo Musyoka were notably absent. The NASA coalition through Mr. Mudavadi issued a press statement saying the meeting was not the Coalition’s doing but a personal commitment by two individuals.


The Friday, March 9 talks left many speculating and sharing views. Moses Kuria was not left behind. He left a teasng message to the NASA co-principals.

See Also: Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact

“Dear Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Musalia Mudavadi. I understand you are in the dark regarding the events that took place at Harambee House this morning. May I take this place to profusely apologize for the inadvertent oversight? Kindly let's meet at Sagret Hotel Milimani within the hour I put you in the loop. Later!” he posted on Facebook.

His remarks stirred the social media platform as many people joined in to share their sentiments on the same;

See Also: Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Moses Kuria
NASA
Raila Odinga
Uhuru Kenyatta
Harambee house
Uhuru Raila talks
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

kenyans-online-can-t-believe-uhuru-and-raila-have-met-priceless-reactions

News

Kenyans online can’t believe Uhuru and Raila have met – Priceless reactions

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 01:10pm

video-i-have-taken-moses-kuria-home-severally-after-he-fell-asleep-in-a-club-babu-owino

Editors Choice

VIDEO: I have taken Moses Kuria home severally after he fell asleep in a club- Babu Owino

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 06 Mar 2018 02:16pm

More From This Author
my-letter-to-governor-mike-sonko

Editors Choice

My letter to Governor Mike Sonko

By Charles Bazenga | Sat 10 Mar 2018 05:12pm

promise-of-justice-as-police-investigate-rogue-tout-who-beat-passengers

News

Promise of justice as police investigate rogue tout who beat passengers

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 04:25pm

moses-kuria-s-message-to-nasa-co-principals-after-uhuru-raila-talks-excites-netizens

News

Moses Kuria's message to NASA co-principals after Uhuru Raila talks excites netizens

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 03:33pm

Popular Stories
moses-kuria-s-message-to-nasa-co-principals-after-uhuru-raila-talks-excites-netizens

News

Moses Kuria's message to NASA co-principals after Uhuru Raila talks excites netizens

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 03:33pm

eight-horrid-effects-of-sexual-addiction-on-women

Lifestyle

Eight horrid effects of sexual addiction on women

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:30pm

anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting

Politics

Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:02am

nasa-was-not-aware-of-harambee-house-meeting-musalia-mudavadi-on-uhuru-raila-talks

Politics

NASA was not aware of Harambee House meeting - Musalia Mudavadi on Uhuru Raila talks

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 02:03pm

words-your-spouse-wants-to-hear-you-say-in-the-bedroom-during-intimacy

Lifestyle

Words your spouse wants to hear you say in the bedroom during intimacy

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 12:16pm

dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin