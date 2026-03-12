George Seda moved to Western in reshuffle of top police command

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda has promised to crack down on notorious criminal gangs and political hooliganism in Western. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda has officially taken over as the new Western Regional Police Commander replacing Issa Mohamud who has moved to Nairobi in in the latest changes.

Seda previously served as regional police commander in Coast and North Eastern region before replacing Adamson Bungei in the same capacity in Nairobi.

He is not new in Western region having been served before as OCPD in Mumias East Sub-County.

Speaking to The Standard, Seda promised to crack down on notorious criminal gangs and political hooliganism.

"I am going to work in collaboration with all stakeholders in ensuring our people are safe and any criminal gangs terrorising the people should know their days are numbered," he said.

Seda will seek to build on the work of Mohamud had tried to dismantle criminal gangs in the region and political hooliganism.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba urged security agencies in the region to ensure they eradicate criminal gangs and political hooliganism.

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat termed the changes made last week on Friday normal, saying they are aimed at enhancing operations.

The other regional commanders remain unchanged for now. They include Evelyn Gisiri (Nyanza), Pepita Ranka (North Eastern), Jasper Ombati (Central), Samuel Ndanyi (Rift Valley), Ali Nuno (Coast) and Hillary Birgen (Eastern).

Last month Kakamega County Commander Lucy Kananu was moved to Siaya County with Tom Achiya taking over as new county police commander.

This came after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin also made changes in Western region last month where Western Regional Criminal Investigation Officer, Njeru Nthiga was replaced with Danson Shikanda.