×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

George Seda moved to Western in reshuffle of top police command

By Benard Lusigi | Mar. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda has promised to crack down on notorious criminal gangs and political hooliganism in Western. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda has officially taken over as the new Western Regional Police Commander replacing Issa Mohamud who has moved to Nairobi in in the latest changes.

Seda previously served as regional police commander in Coast and North Eastern region before replacing Adamson Bungei in the same capacity in Nairobi.
He is not new in Western region having been served before as OCPD in Mumias East Sub-County.

Speaking to The Standard, Seda promised to crack down on notorious criminal gangs and political hooliganism.

"I am going to work in collaboration with all stakeholders in ensuring our people are safe and any criminal gangs terrorising the people should know their days are numbered," he said.
Seda will seek to build on the work of Mohamud had tried to dismantle criminal gangs in the region and political hooliganism.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba urged security agencies in the region to ensure they eradicate criminal gangs and political hooliganism.

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat termed the changes made last week on Friday normal, saying they are aimed at enhancing operations.

The other regional commanders remain unchanged for now. They include Evelyn Gisiri (Nyanza), Pepita Ranka (North Eastern), Jasper Ombati (Central), Samuel Ndanyi (Rift Valley), Ali Nuno (Coast) and Hillary Birgen (Eastern).

Last month Kakamega County Commander Lucy Kananu was moved to Siaya County with Tom Achiya taking over as new county police commander.

This came after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin also made changes in Western region last month where Western Regional Criminal Investigation Officer, Njeru Nthiga was replaced with Danson Shikanda. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Police Commander George Seda Police Reshuffle DIG Eliud Lagat
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved