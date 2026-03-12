Mama Ngina, Criticos want registrar summoned for failing to issue land title

Former Taita Taveta MP Basic Criticos. [File, Standard]

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and former Member of Parliament Basil Criticos now want court to summon the land registrar for allegedly failing to cancel all illegally acquired titles and issue them with a provisional one for 2,624 acres of property they jointly own in Taveta.

The two, in their fresh application before Lands Court Judge Charles Mbogo claim that despite court orders issued on December 11, 2025, the registrar has been mute despite several reminders about it.