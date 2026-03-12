Foundational learning gaps to blame for poor Math results

Stakeholders say the consistently low performance in mathematics reflects deeper challenges in foundational learning. [iStockphoto]

Education stakeholders have raised concern over poor performance in mathematics, as data shows that more than half of candidates who sit Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education score D+ and below in the subject.

Data from the Kenya National Examinations Council indicates that the weak performance in mathematics remains one of the biggest challenges in the country’s education system, raising fresh questions about the effectiveness of learning in earlier school years.