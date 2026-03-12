Seller gets court's nod to force former CS Jumwa pay arrears of a Sh250 million house

The High Court in Nairobi has paved the way for a seller to go after former Cabinet Secretary for Gender Aisha Jumwa over a Sh250 million house she purchased in 2023.
Justice Wayua Mong’are affirmed the finding of an arbitrator, Sean Omondi, which now gives Bejav Furniture Limited the right to force her to pay Sh60 million, which was part of the deal.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale — 50% Off Monthly & Yearly Plans
Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902