Seller gets court's nod to force former CS Jumwa pay arrears of a Sh250 million house

Former CS for Gender Aisha Jumwa. [File Courtesy]

The High Court in Nairobi has paved the way for a seller to go after former Cabinet Secretary for Gender Aisha Jumwa over a Sh250 million house she purchased in 2023.

Justice Wayua Mong’are affirmed the finding of an arbitrator, Sean Omondi, which now gives Bejav Furniture Limited the right to force her to pay Sh60 million, which was part of the deal.