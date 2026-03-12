×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Seller gets court's nod to force former CS Jumwa pay arrears of a Sh250 million house

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 12, 2026
Former CS for Gender Aisha Jumwa. [File Courtesy]

The High Court in Nairobi has paved the way for a seller to go after former Cabinet Secretary for Gender Aisha Jumwa over a Sh250 million house she purchased in 2023.

Justice Wayua Mong’are affirmed the finding of an arbitrator, Sean Omondi, which now gives Bejav Furniture Limited the right to force her to pay Sh60 million, which was part of the deal.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former CS Aisha Jumwa High Court House Arrears House Dispute
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved