Shock as Masinde Muliro University students found dead inside house

Residents in shock after two male male students of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) were found dead inside one of their rented houses in Maraba estate. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Police in Kakamega town are investigating an incident where two male students of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) were found dead inside one of their rented houses in Maraba estate in a suspected murder and suicide case.

The bodies of the students were found in different positions inside the house. The body of one of the students, believed to be the owner of the house, was found hanging inside a bathroom that had been locked from the inside.

The other body was found lying on the floor with visible stab wounds.

Two bottles of alcohol with little alcohol were also found at the scene.

Jedida Luvoga was a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Education Arts, while Carey Chibukosia was a second-year student studying Bachelor of Education Science.

Residents reported that they discovered the two bodies after breaking into the house, which had been locked from the inside.

An officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation told The Standard that they are narrowing down to a love affair, either between the two or a lady and murder.

"We have been told they were very close friends since high school, where they studied in the same high school and joined the same university, and therefore we are trying to establish the kind of friendship they had and whether it was beyond normal friendship," said the detective.

MMUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Solomon Shibairo urged students to be calm as police investigate the matter to unravel the cause of the two deaths.