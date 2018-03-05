+ Post your Story

The most ridiculous interview I ever attended
By Geofrey Nganga | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 12:09 EAT
A job interview
When the lady interviewer asked me who was the first man to land on the moon, I realized it was an all different ball game.

I audibly told her," I believe, No man has ever been to the moon"

She insisted," Geoffrey, have you ever heard of Neil?"

"Yes Ma'am, Neil Armstrong", I answered.

"What about him?” She asked.

"There is a story that says he landed on the moon and that he walked on the moon on Monday, July 21, 1969"

"Mmmh", the bald-headed man sighed.

"But, that is not true, it is a conspiracy, it is a fundamentally unproven theory"

Anyway, I am a public accountant and I needed an accounting job and I wondered the relationship between man, moon, and credits and debits.

I added, "Something funny happened on the way to the moon, practically speaking, the only living thing that has ever been to the moon is the Russian dog, named Laika".

"Okay okay", the younger man asked me to stop.

By then, it was so crystal clear that I couldn't get the job.

It was a failed mission.

I decided to make the best out of the situation.

We went along creating stories. Occasionally, we discussed the cash flow, balance sheet and the funny accounting standards made by the Swiss Board.

At the end when they asked me if there was something I wanted to know about the job description and the company, that is, if they offered me the job I had to be honest.

And the lady stressed on the word IF.

"Thank you, to be honest, I don't really have a question but let me finish on the man and the moon story, please" I begged.

"Well, then go ahead", they all said in unison. It was more of a fun time.

"...if indeed Neil landed on the moon, and captured the shadow of the earth cast on the moon, by his optic camera, he ought to have captured the shadows of the angels, but Neil did not".

After a minute I thanked them and was out. A second later I rushed back, excused myself and picked the bottle of Dasani they had provided me.

"With all due respect, I know you won't call me back", I told them. "We have just hired you!" the lady said 

