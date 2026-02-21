×
Linda Mwananchi brigade defies alleged attempts to block rallies

By Brian Kisanji | Feb. 21, 2026
ODM Linda Mwananchi faction led by Edwin Sifuna and other political leaders at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega town on Saturday, February 21,2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Leaders allied with the Orange Democratic Movement’s Linda Mwananchi faction have accused pro-government politicians and police of trying to block their rallies in Vihiga and Kakamega counties.

Speaking in Mbale town, Vihiga County, during a rally led by embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the leaders said they would not be intimidated.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi claimed there had been attempts to frustrate the events but said organizers outmaneuvered their rivals by starting their mobilization in Kakamega before proceeding to Vihiga.

He alleged that some youths hired to disrupt the rallies declined to do so.

“We will not be deterred by threats and intimidation. The people of Western Kenya have a right to assemble and express themselves,” Osotsi said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino told supporters that the government fears the movement’s message of change and vowed the group would press on.

“They are afraid of Linda Mwananchi because it represents real change. This country belongs to the people, not a few individuals,” said Owino.

Sections of the crowd chanted “one term,” in reference to President William Ruto. The leaders framed their campaign as a push for political change ahead of the next general election.

