Why DPP Ingonga wants Obado, two others convicted over Sharon Otieno's murder

Prosecution established that Obado and his co-accused acted as trusted operatives in the murder of Sharon Otieno. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions has urged the High Court to find former Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado and two co-accused guilty of the murder of university student Sharon Otieno, in a case that has gripped the nation for nearly eight years.

In final submissions before the Milimani judge Cecilia Githua on Friday, the prosecution led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi presented what she described as a coherent and conclusive case built on witness testimony, cybercrime reports, phone analyses and forensic investigations.