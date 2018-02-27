eight-politicians-in-kenya-who-have-huge-social-media-influence

SUMMARY Kenyan politicians are nor left behind when it comes to technology and social media

Most of them enjoy huge followings on both Facebook and Twitter accounts

In the era where popularity is no longer measured by how many people know an individual knows on a personal level, getting a huge following on social media platforms is a major achievement for young and old alike.

Many social media users in Kenya and across the world do whatever it takes to get a huge following for whatever reason they operate for. From businesses to sharing of ideas, a huge following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others is considered a success. ​

Kenyan politicians have not been left behind in this hullabaloo where they use the platforms to share their views and communicate to their followers. Once in a while, they share pictures and videos with the aim of building a name out there.

They at times use the platforms to gauge public feedback from a grassroots level by reading comments from their followers.

Here are the top five Kenyan politicians popular on social media;

President Uhuru Kenyatta





The president is so far the most popular leader in Kenya if social media is anything to go by. With a staggering 3 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million on Facebook, supporters can keep up with his activities with a click.

Deputy President William Ruto

Trailing behind the President, the DP also enjoys a huge following of 1.79 million on Twitter and 1.07 million on Facebook where he treats followers to updates of the current goings.

NASA leader Raila Odinga





After leading the opposition for a long time, Raila has gained followers who pledge their support through tweets and posts. He also keeps them updated with videos and pictures and announcements of meetings. He enjoys 1.74 million followers on Twitter and 1.2 million on Facebook.

Martha Karua

The former Member of Parliament for the Gichugu Constituency is known for her quick responses to concerns raised to her through social media. She keeps track on the current politics and even shares her sentiments with her 724, 000 Twitter and 501, 000 followers.

Kalonzo Musyoka

The Wiper Democratic Party leader has his following too. Sharing the party’s agenda and activities has earned him a whole 656, 000 followers on Twitter and 253, 000 on Facebook.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

The Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator is vocal especially on Twitter where he keeps tweeps busy with current happenings and also football updates. He enjoys 419, 000 followers on Twitter and 146,000 on Facebook.

Governor Mike Sonko

The Nairobi County Governor posts projects that are underway or have been completed by his office to keep his followers in the know. His 406, 000 followers on Twitter and 1.3 million on Facebook do not shy away from notifying him on areas that need attention.

Governor Hassan Joho





For Mombasa County people, Governor Joho attends to their quest to know the current affairs by updating his status regularly. He keeps them updated with ODM and NASA meetings proceedings which have seen him reach 398, 000 on Twitter and a huge 1. 006 million on Facebook.



