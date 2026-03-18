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Brace for floods, landslides this weekend, weatherman warns

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 18, 2026
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In the past, flooding rendered many roads impassable, forcing pedestrians to wade through water. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory warning of intensified downpours across several parts of the country between March 18 and March 24, 2026.

In the advisory, the department said rainfall amounts are expected to exceed 20mm within 24 hours from March 19, with the intensity likely to peak between March 20 and 23 before subsiding on March 24.

"Areas expected to be affected include the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and both the highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi," the advisory alerted.

Counties listed in the alert include Turkana, Samburu, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Garissa.

Parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, and Tana River are also expected to receive heavy rains.

The department cautioned that ongoing rains could trigger floods and flash floods, particularly in low-lying and downstream areas, even when rainfall is not intense. Poor visibility is also expected, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Residents have been advised to avoid driving or walking through moving water and to steer clear of open fields during storms. The advisory also warns against seeking shelter under trees or near grilles because of the risk of lightning strikes.

People living in landslide-prone areas, especially along the slopes of the Aberdare ranges and Mt. Kenya, have been urged to remain vigilant.

Authorities say they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates should conditions change.

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