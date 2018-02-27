kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

SUMMARY Farah Maalim has failed to unseat Garissa Township MP Aden Duale Duale's victory was upheld after could ruled that the petitioner lacked sufficient evidence

Court has upheld Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s victory.

In a ruling done at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, High Court judge Hedwig Ong’undi dismissed Farah Maalim’s petition, saying that it lacked sufficient evidence. ​

Maalim who had cited cases of voter bribery and improper transmission of results will pay Sh6 million for filing the petition.

The money will be split equally between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Majority Leader at the National Assembly.





“It is a good day for the people of Garissa and I want to thank all the people who prayed for us. It has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that the will of the Garissa has been upheld by the court,” said Duale after the ruling.

Kenyans took to social media to respond to this, most happy that the case was all over but some still not coming to terms with the fact that Maalim had lost again.

Here is a sample of the responses on social media:





Just like Farah Maalim, we never get to realize whats about to hit our lives 1hr later in :-(( https://t.co/5Y3MI0DvEt— #Ungovernable? (@KenyanTaxPayer) February 27, 2018

The way courts are dismissing election petitioners for infamous Quotes " Lack of sufficient evidence with huge Fines is worrying us especially those who aspire To contest for political seats, The law must be adopted to safeguard future Democrats rights pole Farah maalim— Yoana kimwele (@kim_yoanakim) February 27, 2018

Farah Maalim is one of the confused politicians in this country, it's even hard to pinpoint what he stands for. Aden Duale is not an angel but I would better stick with a devil( Duale) with a stand than an angel( Farah Maalim)without a stand..— La Revolt (@PhilRevolt) February 27, 2018

Lakini hakunanga message ngumu kujibu kama 'beb nikwambie kitu,"

Farah Maalim #KFCBatWorldCupViewing#TakafulDroughtPayout #Kibetalk— Antana KibeTalk (@hezron_antana) February 27, 2018

Money talks bullshit walks..Farah Maalim vs Aden Duale— La Revolt (@PhilRevolt) February 27, 2018

"Farah Maalim" PAY PAY PAY,Computer generated leaders?,the judges of this country and the whole judiciary too is showing us that it has lost faith with the CJ @dkmaraga— nduhiumutitu (@nduhiumutitu) February 27, 2018

"Farah Maalim" Garissa just wants strong leaders like @HonAdenDuale though he is a scorer for our rivals, 2022 we will give them Sultan mwenyewe @HassanAliJoho for President— Henry Oduor (@HenryOduorBlog) February 27, 2018

Farah Maalim been talking on TV shows of how NASA is over & WIPER will be out soon, little did he tell her he had his own battles. In any case, enigmatic Raila would not have gone to campaign for him even if he won the petition, would have lost terribly again !!!— #Ungovernable? (@KenyanTaxPayer) February 27, 2018

