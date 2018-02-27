+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 11:04 EAT
kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale
Aden Duale and Farah Maalim
SUMMARY

Farah Maalim has failed to unseat Garissa Township MP Aden Duale

Duale's victory was upheld after could ruled that the petitioner lacked sufficient evidence

Court has upheld Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s victory.

In a ruling done at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, High Court judge Hedwig Ong’undi dismissed Farah Maalim’s petition, saying that it lacked sufficient evidence.

Maalim who had cited cases of voter bribery and improper transmission of results will pay Sh6 million for filing the petition.

See Also: Kalonzo ally reveals major cracks in NASA


The money will be split equally between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Majority Leader at the National Assembly.


See Also: Governor is not our alumnus UoN disowns Governor's degree

“It is a good day for the people of Garissa and I want to thank all the people who prayed for us. It has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that the will of the Garissa has been upheld by the court,” said Duale after the ruling.

Kenyans took to social media to respond to this, most happy that the case was all over but some still not coming to terms with the fact that Maalim had lost again.

See Also: Aden Duale slams Raila for attending Miguna’s court proceedings

Here is a sample of the responses on social media:


Just like Farah Maalim, we never get to realize whats about to hit our lives 1hr later in :-(( https://t.co/5Y3MI0DvEt— #Ungovernable? (@KenyanTaxPayer) February 27, 2018

The way courts are dismissing election petitioners for infamous Quotes " Lack of sufficient evidence with huge Fines is worrying us especially those who aspire To contest for political seats, The law must be adopted to safeguard future Democrats rights pole Farah maalim— Yoana kimwele (@kim_yoanakim) February 27, 2018

Farah Maalim is one of the confused politicians in this country, it's even hard to pinpoint what he stands for. Aden Duale is not an angel but I would better stick with a devil( Duale) with a stand than an angel( Farah Maalim)without a stand..— La Revolt (@PhilRevolt) February 27, 2018

Lakini hakunanga message ngumu kujibu kama 'beb nikwambie kitu,"
Farah Maalim #KFCBatWorldCupViewing#TakafulDroughtPayout #Kibetalk— Antana KibeTalk (@hezron_antana) February 27, 2018

Money talks bullshit walks..Farah Maalim vs Aden Duale— La Revolt (@PhilRevolt) February 27, 2018

"Farah Maalim" PAY PAY PAY,Computer generated leaders?,the judges of this country and the whole judiciary too is showing us that it has lost faith with the CJ @dkmaraga— nduhiumutitu (@nduhiumutitu) February 27, 2018

"Farah Maalim" Garissa just wants strong leaders like @HonAdenDuale though he is a scorer for our rivals, 2022 we will give them Sultan mwenyewe @HassanAliJoho for President— Henry Oduor (@HenryOduorBlog) February 27, 2018

Farah Maalim been talking on TV shows of how NASA is over & WIPER will be out soon, little did he tell her he had his own battles. In any case, enigmatic Raila would not have gone to campaign for him even if he won the petition, would have lost terribly again !!!— #Ungovernable? (@KenyanTaxPayer) February 27, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



aden Duale
farah maalim
garissa
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
duale-explains-why-raila-will-endorse-ruto-for-president-come-2022

Politics

Duale explains why Raila will endorse Ruto for president come 2022

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Dec 2017 10:09am

norman-magaya-blames-duale-for-missing-eala-position-khalwale-responds

Politics

Norman Magaya blames Duale for missing EALA position, Khalwale responds

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 18 Dec 2017 12:11pm

farah-maalim-i-don-t-need-raila-or-uhuru-blessings-to-be-elected-in-garissa-county

Politics

Farah Maalim: I don’t need Raila or Uhuru blessings to be elected in Garissa County

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Dec 2017 11:05am

More From This Author
kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

Politics

Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:04am

manchester-united-star-under-fire-prosecutors-push-for-4-year-jail-sentence

Sports

Manchester United star under fire, prosecutors push for 4-year jail sentence

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:36am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

Popular Stories
francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

highway-drama-exposes-bias-in-police-responses

News

Highway drama exposes bias in police responses

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:44am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

Politics

Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:04am

sleeping-with-samantha-amounts-to-having-sex-with-a-corpse-kfcb-ceo-ezekiel-mutua

News

Sleeping with Samantha amounts to having sex with a corpse- KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 03:03pm

newly-appointed-administrative-secretaries-embarrassed-for-being-clueless

News

Newly appointed administrative secretaries embarrassed for being clueless

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:50am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin