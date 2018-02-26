Sura yako ni ya Jubilee - Moses Kuria calls on Governor Wangamati to join Jubilee

SUMMARY MP Moses Kuria has appealed to Bungoma County Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to join Jubilee

The MP had accompanied DP William Ruto to a church service and funds drive in aid in Mt. Elgon constituency

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Sunday, February 25 left Mt Elgon Constituency, Bungoma County residents in stitches after he implied that God lives in the region. He also implied that since God lives there, he was going to communicate to the residents.

The MP had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to a church service and funds drive in aid of 23 churches at Cheptais in Mt Elgon. During the church service, the congregation prayed for the more than 30 people who have killed by criminals in the past six months. ​





Other leaders who graced the function include Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Robert Pukose (Endebess), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and John Waluke (Sirisia) and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru.





Mr. Kuria condemned the killings in the area saying that there are only two armies allowed.





“Mungu ni mtu wa amani na upendo…. Ile jeshi tunajua hapa Mt.Elgon ni mbili, jeshi ya Uhuru Kenyatta na Jeshi la wokovu. (God loves peace. There are two armies allowed here, Uhuru Kenyatta’s army and the Salvation Army),” he said amidst cheers.

He also called upon Governor Wangamati to join Jubilee, asking him to abandon National Super Alliance (NASA) Coaltion. He said that it is eveidence that NASA is crumbling as every leader fights for his own Caanan.

“Wangamati Bwana fanya ile hesabu tulifunduishwa na wewe na walimu. Kuja nyumbani na tutakukaribisha tufanye kazi pamoja( Mr. Wangamati do your maths, come home and we shall welcome and work with you,” he continued.DP Ruto, on the other hand, assured Bungoma residents that the government will work with all elected leaders in the county for its transformation.

"I am telling you, my friend Wangamati, that those of us running the government will work with you to benefit citizens,” he said.

He also appealed to leaders to shun division and work with the government to tackle Kenya's challenges.



