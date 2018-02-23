+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
I'm paying for being loyal to Raila- Gladys Wanga accuses Jubilee after NASA drops her from PSC race
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 11:22 EAT
i-m-paying-for-being-loyal-to-raila-gladys-wanga-accuses-jubilee-after-nasa-drops-her-from-psc-race
NASA's Gladys Wanga and Raila Odinga [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • NASA dropped Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga from PSC list
  • The Women Rep now claims Jubilee is responsible for her lost chance
  • She says that her unwavering support for NASA leader Raila Odinga has come to this

National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition on February 22 dropped Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga from its Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) list of nominees and instead settled for Vihiga Senator George Khaniri of Amani National Congress (ANC) and NASA nominated Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Gladys Wanga took a position in the battle for powerful House commission positions that involved NASA affiliate parties.

NASA Coalition presented the names on yesterday afternoon to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi bringing an end to the tough balancing act that the opposition has faced in the exercise.

See Also: Miguna’s outbursts portray a man on a selfish mission

Jubilee, the ruling party had earlier vowed to vote out the Women Rep through Majority Leader Aden Duale who claimed Ms. Wanga has been abusive to the President.

Ms. Wanga has since responded, accusing Jubilee of playing cards to oust her. In her Facebook page, the Women Rep said that she is just a victim of her unwavering support for NASA leader Raila Odinga.

“Clearly, I became a victim of my unwavering support for our Party Leader and People’s President HE Raila Odinga and my commitment to the course for electoral justice,” part of her statement read.

See Also: Raila's speech during veteran Morgan Tsvangirai excites mourners

She later thanked the People’s President Raila Odinga for standing by her side.

Friends,

As you must all be aware, this afternoon, I was dropped from the list of NASA members to the Parliamentary Service Commission after a long drawn battle that saw Jubilee take a very active role in our affairs. Jubilee openly colluded with one of our coalition partners against the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

See Also: Ignore me at your own peril- Miguna hits back at Raila

Clearly, I became a victim of my unwavering support for our Party Leader and People’s President HE Raila Odinga and my commitment to the course of electoral justice.

I wholeheartedly thank the People’s President for standing firm with me, which forced Jubilee to come out openly and show its hand. My reward for him will be more uncompromising support.

To fellow fighter, Aisha Jumwa and Brother George Khaniri who will represent us in PSC, am proud of you and offer my dedicated support. Together, we fight for Kenya.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Gladys Wanga
Parliamentary Service Commission
Raila Odinga
Jubilee Party
PSC
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
miguna-explains-why-he-criticized-raila-in-his-book

Politics

Miguna explains why he criticized Raila in his book

By Fay Ngina | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:23am

allegations-made-were-very-unfortunate-and-detrimental-raila-defends-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii

News

Allegations made were very unfortunate and detrimental - Raila defends Norman Magaya and David Ndii

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 02:05pm

raila-s-heartfelt-letter-to-comrade-cyril-ramaphosa

Politics

Raila's heartfelt letter to comrade Cyril Ramaphosa

By Raila Amolo Odinga | Mon 19 Feb 2018 10:34am

More From This Author
former-tv-icon-louis-otieno-touches-hearts-with-tale-of-his-sickness

News

Former TV icon Louis Otieno touches hearts with tale of his sickness

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:57am

i-m-paying-for-being-loyal-to-raila-gladys-wanga-accuses-jubilee-after-nasa-drops-her-from-psc-race

News

I'm paying for being loyal to Raila- Gladys Wanga accuses Jubilee after NASA drops her from PSC race

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:22am

photos-5-foods-you-should-never-eat-before-getting-it-on-with-your-lover

Editors Choice

[PHOTOS] – 5 foods you should NEVER eat before ‘getting it on’ with your lover

By Wambui Mbuthia & Robert Abong'o | Fri 23 Feb 2018 10:44am

Popular Stories
former-tv-icon-louis-otieno-touches-hearts-with-tale-of-his-sickness

News

Former TV icon Louis Otieno touches hearts with tale of his sickness

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:57am

i-m-paying-for-being-loyal-to-raila-gladys-wanga-accuses-jubilee-after-nasa-drops-her-from-psc-race

News

I'm paying for being loyal to Raila- Gladys Wanga accuses Jubilee after NASA drops her from PSC race

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:22am

kumbe-valentine-s-day-car-gift-was-a-hoax

Campus Vibe

KUMBE: Valentine's Day car gift was a hoax

By Brian Guserwa | Fri 23 Feb 2018 08:51am

i-m-the-boss-mourinho-in-heated-training-ground-bust-up-with-paul-pogba

Sports

‘I’m the boss’ – Mourinho in heated training ground bust-up with Paul Pogba

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:57am

photos-5-foods-you-should-never-eat-before-getting-it-on-with-your-lover

Editors Choice

[PHOTOS] – 5 foods you should NEVER eat before ‘getting it on’ with your lover

By Wambui Mbuthia & Robert Abong'o | Fri 23 Feb 2018 10:44am

interesting-things-kenyans-said-after-governor-wambora-lost-his-seat

Politics

Interesting things Kenyans said after Governor Wambora lost his seat

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 08:15am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki