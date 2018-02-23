I'm paying for being loyal to Raila- Gladys Wanga accuses Jubilee after NASA drops her from PSC race

SUMMARY NASA dropped Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga from PSC list

The Women Rep now claims Jubilee is responsible for her lost chance

She says that her unwavering support for NASA leader Raila Odinga has come to this

National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition on February 22 dropped Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga from its Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) list of nominees and instead settled for Vihiga Senator George Khaniri of Amani National Congress (ANC) and NASA nominated Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Gladys Wanga took a position in the battle for powerful House commission positions that involved NASA affiliate parties. ​

NASA Coalition presented the names on yesterday afternoon to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi bringing an end to the tough balancing act that the opposition has faced in the exercise.

Jubilee, the ruling party had earlier vowed to vote out the Women Rep through Majority Leader Aden Duale who claimed Ms. Wanga has been abusive to the President.

Ms. Wanga has since responded, accusing Jubilee of playing cards to oust her. In her Facebook page, the Women Rep said that she is just a victim of her unwavering support for NASA leader Raila Odinga.

“Clearly, I became a victim of my unwavering support for our Party Leader and People’s President HE Raila Odinga and my commitment to the course for electoral justice,” part of her statement read.

She later thanked the People’s President Raila Odinga for standing by her side.

Friends,

As you must all be aware, this afternoon, I was dropped from the list of NASA members to the Parliamentary Service Commission after a long drawn battle that saw Jubilee take a very active role in our affairs. Jubilee openly colluded with one of our coalition partners against the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

Clearly, I became a victim of my unwavering support for our Party Leader and People’s President HE Raila Odinga and my commitment to the course of electoral justice.

I wholeheartedly thank the People’s President for standing firm with me, which forced Jubilee to come out openly and show its hand. My reward for him will be more uncompromising support.

To fellow fighter, Aisha Jumwa and Brother George Khaniri who will represent us in PSC, am proud of you and offer my dedicated support. Together, we fight for Kenya.



