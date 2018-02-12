+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 11:26 EAT
raila-is-a-magician-who-ran-out-of-lies-and-tricks-mutahi-ngunyi
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi
SUMMARY
  • Mutahi Ngunyi says Raila has no plan ahead after President Uhuru failed to arrest him following his oath of office
  • President Uhuru silence in politics is a message to Kenyans in regard to the constitution
  • According to Mutahi, Uhuru can break the law if it has greater results for the country

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has described National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga as a tactician rather than a strategist who depends on lies, tricks, and chance to get things done. In a forum with his students from the Fort Hall School of Government on February 10, Mutahi said that Raila lost direction after President Uhuru failed to arrest him after swearing himself in on January 30.

In a detailed discussion, Mutahi and his students also discussed the current state of the country, saying that President Uhuru can and should amend the Constitution if it will save the country. According to them, the Judicial is biased and does not care about the fate of Kenya.

“Can court orders be disobeyed? Can the state disobey the law to preserve order and the public good? Is what Uhuru did this week allowable? And the answer to this is a resounding yes,” said J.M a lawyer.

See Also: How president Uhuru should have dealt with Raila Odinga ‘swearing in’


Mutahi Ngunyi and the Fort Hall School of Government

In their reasoning, a necessity is bigger than any law in the doctrine of civil necessity. This means the law can be broken if the results will be of a greater good. They cited examples in Africa where this doctrine has been used justifiably.

See Also: How Uhuru is preparing the way for Gideon Moi in 2022

 Talking about the existing Constitution, the group says that President Uhuru is communicating to the country that the content needs to be corrected. By ignoring Raila’s swearing-in, Uhuru is playing a silent card to him and making him a joke who has no plane.

“If Raila can take time to listen to Uhuru, the ice will be broken and dialogue will happen, “Mare X, another lawyer said.

See Also: Lessons from literature for post-Raila oath politics

“Uhuru has spoken no politics for weeks now. His silence is so loud that we can hear it. And as they say, silence annoys even the devil himself,” Mutahi said.

By not ordering the arrest Raila, Uhuru rendered him without and he has no strategy on the way forward.

“If Raila has become a joke, it’s because Raila has no plan. If Raila does not know what a plan is, it’s because he has never done his politics ever using a plan… He is not a strategist, he is a tactician. And tacticians are like magicians, they rely on lies, tricks, and chance. If he ran out of lies, tricks, and chance, he gets confused and this is what has happened to the guy,” Mutahi concluded.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Raila Odinga
Mutahi Ngunyi
Uhuru Kenyatta
The Constitution
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By Donald B. Kipkorir | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By Eric Wafula | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

20-interesting-similarities-between-president-uhuru-and-former-us-president-obama-you-should-know

Editors Choice

20 interesting similarities between President Uhuru and former US President Obama you should know

By Mundia Kamau | Tue 06 Feb 2018 10:27am

More From This Author
raila-is-a-magician-who-ran-out-of-lies-and-tricks-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 11:26am

kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors-and-their-net-worth

Lifestyle

Kenya's top eight richest pastors and their net worth

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:51am

raila-is-too-humble-i-ll-do-better-than-him-miguna-says-days-after-deportation

Politics

Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:45am

Popular Stories
raila-is-a-magician-who-ran-out-of-lies-and-tricks-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 11:26am

kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors-and-their-net-worth

Lifestyle

Kenya's top eight richest pastors and their net worth

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:51am

raila-is-too-humble-i-ll-do-better-than-him-miguna-says-days-after-deportation

Politics

Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:45am

governor-is-not-our-alumni-uon-disowns-governor-s-degree

News

Governor is not our alumni- UoN disowns Governor's degree

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 08:22am

stop-lying-to-kenyans-miguna-strikes-at-boni-khalwale

News

Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale

By | Sun 11 Feb 2018 10:43am

canada-s-message-to-kenya-after-miguna-s-deportation

News

Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation

By | Sat 10 Feb 2018 02:20pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki