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Kangata, a tactical politician or an opportunist?

By Ndung’u Gachane | May. 11, 2026
Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata addresses journalists at Flamingo towers in Nairobi on May 3, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Muranga Governor Irungu Kangata’s calm demeanour hides his shrewdness in politics, but it has also divided critics on whether he is a tactical politician or an opportunistic fence-seater who jumps to join the popular political outfit for political survival.

Since 2002, when he joined politics to vie for a Councillor for Central Ward in Mūrang'a Municipal Council, Kangata has never lost an election, a fact that those who view him as a master gambler say he has always understood when to shift allegiance to align with popular sentiment.

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