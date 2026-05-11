Kangata, a tactical politician or an opportunist?

Muranga Governor Irungu Kangata’s calm demeanour hides his shrewdness in politics, but it has also divided critics on whether he is a tactical politician or an opportunistic fence-seater who jumps to join the popular political outfit for political survival.
Since 2002, when he joined politics to vie for a Councillor for Central Ward in Mūrang'a Municipal Council, Kangata has never lost an election, a fact that those who view him as a master gambler say he has always understood when to shift allegiance to align with popular sentiment.
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