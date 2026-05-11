Ruto's plot to weaken the opposition

President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga during the UDA-ODM joint Parliamentary Group meeting at KICC in Nairobi. [PCS]

As the 2027 General Election beckons, President William Ruto is navigating a high-stakes strategy designed to consolidate power by systematically weakening the opposition, with the Orange Democratic Movement party bearing the brunt.

Pundits argue that the Head of State is now employing a multi-pronged approach, which includes fueling regional divisions to create confusion among voters.