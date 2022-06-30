SECTIONS
George Wajackoyah's manifesto: Here are his ten salient points

By Fred Kagonye | Jun 30th 2022

Roots Party Presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah with his supporters in Kisumu. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is this evening, Thursday, June 30, expected to launch his manifesto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Wajackoyah, who has already arrived at KICC grounds, picked Justina Wangui as his running mate.

The Standard is in possession of his 10-talk-point “freedom manifesto” as he prepares to launch it officially.  

1. Legalize Bhang

Wajackoyah, in his manifesto, hopes to legalize marijuana for commercial purposes, to pay off the country’s debts.

“If we grew bhang in Nyeri alone in one year, we can pay Kenya’s entire debt portfolio or build two expressways in each county,” he says.

The lawyer had in a previous interview said: “Raising the debt ceiling is a non-issue because we have the solution - the growing of marijuana. It will enable this country to pay its outstanding debts, and ensure Kenyans have enough money wherever they are so that we can sustain and arrest the [debt] situation.

2. Snake farming

According to Wajackoyah, his administration will rare snakes for export.

“A lot of people are bitten by snakes in this country and have to wait for antidotes from abroad through pharmaceutical corporations. We have too many snakes in this country. We’ll extract poison for the manufacture of anti-venom and give the rest of the snake products for consumption to offset the debt,” he said in an interview with Citizen TV.

3. Export dog meat

He says that his administration will export dog meat to China and other countries to help settle some of the foreign debts Kenya owes. “My government will export snakes and dogs overseas to make more money to pay off the country’s debts.

4. Hang the corrupt

Wajackoyah will take no prisoners with corruption suspects. In his 10-point manifesto, he says his government will go after the corrupt, convict graft suspects who will then be hanged. “We shall seek legislation of the death penalty to hang anyone who has stolen public funds,” he told Spice FM last week.

“People that steal huge sums of money deserve nothing but death. There will be no room for corruption in my administration.

5. Suspend the Constitution

The lawyer says that once in government, he will seek to suspend parts of the constitution that do not work and will instead ask Kenyans what they want. “We have countries with no constitution. Countries like the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Israel operate very efficiently without a written constitution,” he told KTN News.

Other talk points include:

6. Shutting down the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which he equates to colonisation.

“All Chinese statues along the route will be brought down. We will build our own railway systems with our own money.”

7. Four-day work week

The Roots party candidate says he will make Kenya a 24-hour economy and make every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday a holiday.

8. Move Kenya’s capital city from Nairobi to Isiolo.

9. Create eight States

He hopes to introduce eight regional states, each with a federal government “that will give every community power to make their own decisions.

10. All idle foreigners will be deported.

