Girl, 5, turns blind after beatings by father and stepmother

Eye check-up“We discovered she was mostly touching surfaces while walking and we took her for an eye check-up,” said Carl Maghanga, an officer at the children’s home. She was admitted last Thursday. A CT scan indicated that she had developed a clot on the left side of her brain and surgery was necessary to prevent her from becoming totally blind. “This is to notify you that XX was admitted to this hospital on August 27, 2020, and is due for discharge soon after a neurosurgeon and post-operative medication,” reads a section of the medical report written by hospital General Manager David Chebii. Her biological mother, who works as a house help in Nairobi, cannot raise Sh650,000 to settle the hospital bill. She told The Standard in an interview that the girl had been staying with her grandmother in Kitale after they parted ways with the father in February, this year. The husband requested to stay with her in March after schools were closed following Covid-19 pandemic. “The father wanted to bond with my daughter but turned abusive, subjecting her to both physical and mental torture,” she said in a phone interview. Jacinta Wangechi, the Bahati sub-County Police Commander, said though the suspect was arrested and charged with assault and will face more charges. Wangechi said the police are waiting for the girl to be discharged from hospital to enable them to take more action against her father. “It is unfortunate that the beatings caused the minor's health complications. “We are waiting for a comprehensive medical record to prefer more charges on the suspect,” she said in an interview.