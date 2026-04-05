What Easter says to a weary nation in search of hope

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A Catholic faithful on the cross during Good Friday Way of the Cross procession in Nairobi on March 3, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Across our country, a pattern is playing out. People are working harder, yet feeling poorer. Prices rise faster than incomes. Each season brings new policy announcements, task forces, and reform agendas.

Yet for many citizens, daily life remains a negotiation with uncertainty rather than a pathway to progress. We have become adept at explaining our problems. We analyse, diagnose, and debate them endlessly. But explanation is not the same as resolution. The distance between what is said and what is experienced remains wide.

As we mark Easter this weekend, it is worth asking what it might say, not only to private faith, but to how we understand public life and economic reality. One of the most unsentimental books in Scripture, Ecclesiastes, describes a world that feels familiar.

Human beings labour, yet are not satisfied. The wise and the foolish meet the same end. Words multiply, but clarity does not necessarily increase. The search for advantage, security, and fulfilment often yields less than it promises.

This is not merely a reflection on individual disappointment. It is an observation about the structure of life itself. Effort does not always translate into outcome. Systems do not consistently produce justice. Desire outpaces provision. Even knowledge has limits.

Our public discourse often assumes that with the right manifesto, the right budget, or the right leadership, we can engineer lasting wellbeing. Ecclesiastes offers a more sobering view. Our crisis is deeper than policy failure, though it certainly includes it. There is something about the human condition that resists simple solutions.

This helps explain a feature of our public life that is easy to overlook. The more constrained outcomes become, the more words tend to multiply. Statements, pledges, and declarations fill the space where tangible change is harder to deliver. Yet words alone cannot carry the weight of reality.

Easter introduces a different kind of response. The events of Good Friday and the resurrection do not deny the world's brokenness. They confront it. The cross exposes what human systems do when faced with truth, innocence, and moral challenge.

The resurrection declares that failure, injustice, and even death do not have the final word. This is not another slogan, nor a rebranding of hope. It is a reminder that the deepest problems of human life cannot be resolved by technique alone. They require transformation at a level that policy alone cannot achieve.

At the same time, Easter does not invite withdrawal from public life. It calls for engagement that is both more realistic and more hopeful. More realistic, because it refuses to place ultimate expectations on politics or economics. More hopeful, because it affirms that renewal is possible, even where systems appear stuck.

That combination is rare. It offers what our moment urgently needs, realism without despair.

If we take this seriously, it should shape how we think about governance and economic reform. With greater humility about what systems can achieve on their own.

With greater seriousness about justice, dignity, and stewardship. And with a clearer understanding that citizens are not merely consumers or voters, but human beings in search of meaning as well as livelihood.

Easter does not solve our policy debates. But it does change how we carry them.

The writer is a consultant in policy, strategy, and governance