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Kenya's Emmanuel Kiprono after winning 3000m gold at the 2026 World Under-20 Championships in Oregon. [ World Athletics]

With the World Athletics Awards 2026 set for Sunday, we take a closer look at the three finalists for the Men's Rising Star Award.

Emmanuel Kiprono, Cooper Lutkenhaus and Tate Taylor have been shortlisted for the honour, which recognises the outstanding achievements of U20 athletes during the year.

The winner will be announced live on stage during the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on Sunday.

Emmanuel Kiprono

Kenya's Emmanuel Kiprono enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2026, winning the world U20 3000m title in championship record time just seven months after claiming silver at the World Cross Country Championships.

The 17-year-old began his season in Tallahassee in January, finishing second in the U20 men's race in 23:20 as Kenya swept the medals.

He then turned his attention to the track, winning the U20 3000m at the Kip Keino Classic before securing his place at the World U20 Championships with a 7:35.40 victory at the Kenyan trials in May.

But it was in Oregon in August that Kiprono produced his most impressive performance of the year.

Competing at Hayward Field, he dominated the 3000m final, crossing the finish line in 7:28.28 to win by almost 20 seconds. His time was a championship record and just 0.09 shy of the world U20 record set by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in 2016.

"I went back to training, did well, and got a chance to represent Kenya at the World U20 Championships," said Kiprono. "I am so excited that it worked for me today and I won the gold medal."

Cooper Lutkenhaus

Cooper Lutkenhaus made history in 2026, becoming the youngest gold medallist in World Indoor Championships history and defeating some of the world's leading senior 800m runners on the Diamond League circuit.

The US middle-distance runner, who turned 17 in December 2025, opened his year by setting a world U20 800m short track record of 1:44.03 in Winston-Salem in February.

The following month, he headed to Toruń for the World Indoor Championships, where he stormed to victory in 1:44.24. At 17 years and 93 days, Lutkenhaus became the youngest athlete ever to win a medal of any colour at the championships.

His outdoor campaign was equally impressive.

Making his Diamond League debut in Stockholm in June, Lutkenhaus won in 1:42.70, beating world champion Marco Arop. Just three days later, he went even faster in Oslo.

Facing Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the teenager produced a perfectly timed finish to win by 0.01 in a personal best of 1:42.08, moving to joint 14th on the world all-time list.

"To beat the Olympic champion is awesome and it means a lot," said Lutkenhaus after his Oslo victory.

Tate Taylor

US sprinter Tate Taylor established himself as one of the fastest teenagers in history in 2026, claiming three gold medals at the World U20 Championships and recording a memorable Diamond League victory.

After winning the 100m and 200m at the US U20 Championships in June, Taylor returned to Eugene's Hayward Field for the Prefontaine Classic in July.

Making his Diamond League debut against senior opposition, the 18-year-old defeated Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, winning in a personal best of 19.75. The performance moved him to third on the world U20 all-time list.

A month later, Taylor returned to the same track for the World U20 Championships, where he completed a remarkable sprint treble.

He began by winning the 100m in 9.94, becoming the first US man to take the title since Noah Lyles in 2016. Two days later, he added the 200m crown in a championship record of 19.83.

Taylor then rounded off his championships by anchoring the US 4x100m team to victory in a world U20 record of 38.16, securing his third gold medal in five days.

"It means a lot winning this gold medal," he said after the relay. "We knew we were ready for something special."