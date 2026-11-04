Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenyan swimmers miss Dakar Youth Olympics final spots

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Rael Kuloba lost to Boubacar Ousamane of Côte d’Ivoire in the second round of the Repechage in judo. [NOC-K media]

Yesterday was a tough day in the office for Kenyan swimmers at the ongoing Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games as they failed to book final slots. 

Jeremy Rieck was first in action in the men's 100m backstroke, where he clocked 59.15 seconds in heat four but fell short of securing a place in the final. Macrine Kolombo also faced a tough challenge in heat two of the women's 100m breaststroke. Kolombo touched the wall in one minute 23.33 seconds but her time was not good enough to get her to the final.

Neo Olengo's hopes of reaching the men’s 100m breaststroke final were also crushed after he raced in a time of 1:8.49.  With the 100m events behind them, attention now shifts to their remaining races as the Kenyan swimmers look to make the most of their time in Dakar.

Kolombo will return to the pool tomorrow for the Women's 200m individual medley before wrapping up her competition tomorrow with the 50m breaststroke. Olengo will next compete in the men's 50m freestyle before concluding his campaign tomorrow in the 50m breaststroke. Rieck, who made the 100m butterfly final on the opening day, will be back in action in the 50m butterfly, then complete his assignment tomorrow in the 50m backstroke.

Meanwhile, Isabelle Mwangi, who is yet to plunge into the pool, will launch her quest in the women's 50m freestyle before rounding off her competition on Friday in the 200m freestyle. Speaking after the race, Kolombo said that her race didn’t go as she had planned but she was hoping to perform better in her remaining competitions. “I had low energy, so it didn’t go as planned but I’m hoping for the best in my next races,” Kolombo said.

In judo, Rael Kuloba returned to the tatami at the Dakar Expo Centre for her Repechage contest. Following her Round of 16 defeat against Viktoria Grigoryan, Kuloba was presented with another opportunity to progress as she faced Boubacar Ousamane of Côte d’Ivoire in the second round of the Repechage.

In a closely contested encounter, the Kenyan judoka demonstrated resilience and determination, taking a 1–0 lead. Despite her spirited performance, Kuloba was unable to secure victory, bringing her Youth Olympic Games campaign to an end.

Kuloba described the experience as an important learning opportunity, noting that competing in the new 52kg weight category had provided valuable lessons for her development.

She expressed her determination to return home and work on improving her pace, timing and technical skills as she looks ahead to future competitions. Her coach, Johnson Kirimo, was impressed with her performance, recognising the effort and progress she demonstrated despite the defeat. The experience, he noted, will provide an important foundation for her continued development in the category.

sports@standardmedia.co.ke

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Kenyan Swimmers Rael Kuloba Judo
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved