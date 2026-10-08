Kenya to host 2027 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha

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“The Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil,” Ruto said.

Kenya will host the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in 2027, with drivers expected to tackle the challenging roads around Naivasha.

Confirming the news, President William Ruto said the rally would return to Kenya for the third round of the 2027 WRC season, scheduled for March 18 to 21.

The President said the event plays a significant role in supporting the hospitality and business sectors while promoting Kenya internationally.

“Every edition fills our hotels, energises our businesses and carries the beauty of our country to screens across the world,” he said.

Ruto thanked the Ministry of Sports, the WRC Safari Rally Project, private-sector partners, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and WRC Promoter for their role in securing Kenya's place on the 2027 calendar.

“Tutaonana Naivasha!” he said.

In March this year, Ruto announced that the government will no longer use exchequer funds to promote the Safari Rally starting 2027, signalling a major shift in how Kenya finances its most iconic motorsport competition.

The 2027 WRC season will feature 15 rounds across five continents, making it one of the championship's most geographically diverse calendars.

The season will open with Rallye Monte-Carlo in Monaco from January 21 to 24, followed by Rally Sweden from February 18 to 21.

Kenya will stage the third round from March 18 to 21, with the Safari Rally expected to showcase the country's distinctive terrain and attract international drivers and spectators.

The championship will then move to Croatia for Rally Croatia from April 8 to 11, followed by Spain's Rally Islas Canarias from May 6 to 9.

Japan will host the sixth round from June 3 to 6, while Greece's EKO Acropolis Rally will run from June 24 to 27.

Rally d'Italia in Italy is scheduled for July 8 to 11, followed by Rally Estonia from July 22 to 25.

Finland will host Secto Rally Finland from July 29 to August 1 before the championship moves to the United States for Rally USA from August 26 to 29.

The United Kingdom will host Rally Scotland from September 30 to October 3, followed by Paraguay's Ueno Rally del Paraguay from October 21 to 24.

Chile will stage Rally Chile BioBío from November 4 to 7, with Saudi Arabia hosting the season finale from November 25 to 28.