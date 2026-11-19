Audio By Vocalize

This photograph shows the aftermath of reported Saudi airstrikes on a sponge factory near Hodeida, on November 18, 2026. [AFP]

A powerful explosion rattled homes in Riyadh on Wednesday, AFP journalists and residents said, as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis pressed their campaign of attacks against the kingdom.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis also said they intercepted two cruise missiles -- the latest in weeks of strikes targeting military, civilian and oil infrastructure.

Later on Wednesday, the coalition said it had intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis in the Riyadh and southern regions, after Saudi authorities had issued and then lifted an alert for the southern Sharurah governorate.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree later said on X that the group had targeted Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and the capital's financial district with cruise missiles.

He added that they had also targeted other sites using ballistic missiles and a drone.

Residents said Wednesday's explosion came without warning, with no mobile-phone alert issued beforehand as is usually the case during aerial threats.

"The explosion was extremely loud," said a resident in northern Riyadh. "Hearing a blast without receiving a warning is very frightening."

An AFP journalist said doors throughout her home swung open and the lights briefly went out.

The location of the explosion was not immediately clear, but residents told AFP they saw smoke near Riyadh's airport in the northeast of the city.

In October, a deadly attack targeting Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks.

Within minutes, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the group towards the Riyadh region.

Earlier, the coalition had reported intercepting another cruise missile also heading for the same region.

Saudi civil defence authorities also said they had activated early warning systems in the southern regions of Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait, near the Yemeni border.

The Saudi-led coalition, which backs neighbouring Yemen's internationally recognised government in its war with the Houthis, has battled a surge in attacks since hostilities reignited in July.

The long-running civil war in Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, had been largely dormant after a ceasefire went into effect in 2022.

The Houthis are now nearing Aden, the government's interim capital, having made sweeping territorial gains since the war resumed.

Since the summer, more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 displaced by the fighting, according to the United Nations.