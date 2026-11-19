Audio By Vocalize

Southern Lebanese village of Zawtar al-Gharbiya shows Israeli military excavators demolishing houses in the neighbouring village of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, where Israeli forces are stationed, on November 18, 2026. [AFP].

Gulf nations scrambled to intercept incoming fire from Iran and its allies on Wednesday after the US struck an Iranian island, as rising violence threatened efforts to resolve the Middle East war.

Kuwait activated its air defences to counter drone strikes -- the first since early September -- and Bahrain said it fended off an Iranian attack, after the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island in the flashpoint Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, which said it intercepted cruise missiles and drones fired by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have been seizing fresh territory in neighbouring Yemen.

Bahrain has now suffered four Iranian attacks in six days, ending a weeks-long respite in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic on February 28.

Iran responded by striking America's wealthy Gulf allies, which host US military bases, and blockading Hormuz, which before the war carried a quarter of global oil flows.

The Iranian military said its "combat and kamikaze drones" targeted US air defence systems and missile launchers at Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem air base on Wednesday.

A day earlier, American fighter jets hit a missile launch site on Qeshm Island with "precision munitions", a US military official said, describing it as a riposte to Iranian aggression.

- 'Dangerous escalation' -

Iran's army chief Amir Hatami warned of a "more devastating" reaction to the United States and its allies.

"Should the enemy make a mistake and repeat actions that have previously led them to despair, our response -- directed at both the enemy and their backers -- will undoubtedly be even more devastating and will know no geographical boundaries," Hatami said, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

Mediator Qatar, which held talks with Iranian officials on Tuesday, called the latest attacks a "dangerous escalation" and warned they undercut efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war.

Kuwaiti residents described feelings of foreboding as attacks returned to the tiny, oil-rich country, which was hit hard by Iranian strikes earlier in the war.

"The explosions seemed to be coming from far away, but hearing them again after a period of calm was both surprising and worrying," said Egyptian resident Hani Mohammed, 40.

"People had started to readjust to a normal life. The sounds of planes and explosions no longer set the pace of daily life as before. But what happened has revived feelings of anxiety."

The US state department reissued security warnings to its citizens in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia calling for "heightened vigilance" in both Gulf countries because of attacks by Iran and the Houthis.

- Riyadh explosion -

Meanwhile, one seafarer was missing after a ship belonging to ADNOC, the United Arab Emirates' state oil giant, was struck late on Tuesday in Hormuz, the company said.

Ships transiting Hormuz have come under nearly daily fire from Iran, which insists they use only routes it has authorised.

The US has responded by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports, and its navy protects tankers taking a southern route through Hormuz via Omani waters.

Saudi Arabia voiced its "strongest condemnation" of the attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and the Emirati oil tanker, calling for an end to the violence and negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Saudis have endured weeks of attacks by the Houthis, who have completed their control of Yemen's Red Sea coast and advanced close to the government's interim capital, Aden.

A four-year truce in Yemen's civil war, where a Saudi-led coalition has fought for the government since 2015, dissolved in July.

On Wednesday, an "extremely loud" explosion was heard in the north of the Saudi capital Riyadh, a resident told AFP. Another said windows rattled throughout their house, while doors flew open and lights flickered.

The Saudi coalition said two Houthi cruise missiles targeting the Riyadh region were intercepted in separate incidents on Wednesday.

It later said it had intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis in the Riyadh and southern regions.