First year students during admission to Kisii University on June 20, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

President William Ruto’s claims that increased government investment in education has eased the financial burden on parents are facing questions over persistent school levies, inadequate capitation and the rising cost of accessing basic education.

The President pointed to the increased education spending, recruitment of 100,000 teachers and construction of 23,000 classrooms as evidence of his administration’s investment in the sector, arguing that the interventions had reduced the financial obligations previously shouldered by households.