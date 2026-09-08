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Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, nine others to face charges over missing Sh330m CHAN funds

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2026
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Former Sports PS  Peter Kaberia. [File,Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved graft charges against former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and nine others over the alleged theft of Sh330 million Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) funds.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga approved the charges against Kaberia, four other former Ministry of Sports officials and five businessmen following an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigation into funds allocated for Kenya's preparations to host the 2018 CHAN tournament.

The tournament was later moved from Kenya after organisers deemed the country unprepared, raising questions about how the money had been spent.

Six companies also face prosecution.

"Upon an independent and thorough evaluation of the evidence, the DPP has determined that sufficient grounds exist to prosecute the suspects and the companies involved," Ingonga said in a statement dated Monday, September 7.

The former officials facing charges alongside Kaberia are Stephen Njoroge Muthuma, a senior principal finance officer; Harun Chebet Komen, a director of administration; Enock Ondwari Onditi, a principal accountant; and John Kiende Ruga, a senior superintendent engineer. All served at the Ministry of Sports.

The five businessmen named are Marcos Gonzalez Puente, director of Auditel Kenya; Samuel Mbaa Njoroge, director of Taxwise Consulting Limited; Kitheka Muema, director of Restea Enterprises Limited; Anthony Mwangi Kimanthi, director of Lease Pride Limited; and Ephrahim Kinyua Muchangi, director of Leasepath Limited.

The companies facing charges are Auditel Kenya, Taxwise Consulting Limited, Restea Enterprises Limited, Lease Pride Limited, Leasepath Limited and Liroma Assurance.

The accused face charges of abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, failure to comply with procurement laws, acquisition of proceeds of crime and financial misconduct, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The EACC had submitted its inquiry file to the ODPP for review before prosecutors settled on the charges.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding public resources, promoting integrity and ensuring accountability in the management of public affairs," the statement noted.

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Related Topics

DPP Graft Charges Former PS Peter Kaberia CHAN 2018 Funds Fraud
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