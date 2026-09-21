Senate takes mashinani sittings to Kilifi, promises direct public engagement

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Senate Speaker Amason Kingi arrives for Senate Mashinani sitting in Busia County Assembly, on October 7, 2025. [File, Standard]

The Senate will be conducting its business for the next week in Kilifi County, which is home to one of the greatest crusaders of devolution in the country since independence, led by former Cabinet Minister the late Ronald Ngala.

Kilifi County also happens to be the home county of the first Senate Speaker, the late Timothy Chokwe (1963-1966), the current Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.

Ngala who was the Party Leader of Kenya African Democratic Alliance (KADU) was a great proponent of the Majimbo system, which advocated for a decentralisation philosophy that sought to give regions greater control over their political and economic affairs.

According to the Senate Business Committee, chaired by Speaker Kingi, the Senate Mashinani sittings are meant to provide interlinkage between the National and County levels of government and enhance the interaction between the Senate and county governments.

The Senate Business Committee's decision to hold its sittings in Kilifi follows a resolution by the House to hold plenary and committee sittings in the counties for a one-week period within the month of September in every Session of the 4th Senate, except during an election year.

“The Senate Mashinani is a means of bringing the Senate closer to the counties and the public where the House intends to have its sittings in one county per year so that Kenyans can better understand the role of the House in supporting devolution,” said Kingi.

The House Committees will conduct their sittings across the County, affording residents an opportunity to actively engage and participate in the Senate legislative business. The activities will include oversight visits to local development projects, inspection of government programmes and public forums where citizens, civil society and local officials interact directly with Senators.

The House Business Committee noted that there are several successes that have been realized as a result of holding the sittings outside Nairobi with earlier sittings being held in Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Turkana and Busia Counties in 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2025 respectively.

The Clerk to the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye, said objectives of such sittings are to promote the role and work of the Senate and enhance public awareness regarding the Business of the Senate and Parliament in general, to highlight existing and new opportunities for engagement in the legislative process and to develop and strengthen partnerships at the county level of government.

“Senate Mashinani seeks to promote the work of the Senate and enhance public awareness regarding the business of the Senate and Parliament in general, highlight existing opportunities for engagement in the legislative process, develop and strengthen partnerships at the county level of government and provide an opportunity to members and staff of county assemblies to learn and share best practices with Senators and parliamentary officers,” said Nyegenye.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said the greatest legacy will be resolving long-standing issues affecting residents and ensuring solutions are permanent where they have invited residents of Kilifi and Kenyans to actively participate in the upcoming activities at the Kilifi County Assembly and other public engagement forums.

“Ultimately, the initiative aims to foster deeper appreciation of the Senate’s work, improve service delivery, and strengthen county and national government collaboration, it is a chance for ordinary people to step into the heart of governance and for leaders to be reminded who they truly serve,” said Cheruiyot.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo invited all Kenyans to the sittings, saying if they have any issues that they want the Senate to address and help them, then this is the best time to bring terming it as a lifetime experience for Kilifi people, for the entire House to conduct its business in the county for an entire week.

“I want to urge the people of Kilifi to use this opportunity because we do not know when the Senate will come to Kilifi again let them bring their petitions and raise any issues that they have and want the Senate to address them from Monday to Friday this week,” said Madzayo.

Kenya Women Senators Association (KEWOSA) Chairperson Veronica Maina said that instead of Kilifi residents travelling to Nairobi to lobby committees or follow proceedings, Senators will spend the week in their midst—listening to petitions, inspecting projects and questioning relevant officials.

“Senate Mashinani is the best way the Senate can connect with the people of Kenya is to constantly go down to where the people are, this is also an opportunity to check on the projects implemented by counties,” said Maina.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo are expected to appear before the Senate Plenary to answer questions.

The Senate's Finance and Budget Committee, chaired by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, will inspect Equalisation Fund projects in Malindi and Ganze constituencies and interrogate the status of pending bills with the county executive.

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, will inspect the proposed county headquarters project and outpatient block at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital.

The Senate Health Committee chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago will visit Malindi and Marafa sub-county hospitals before meeting Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and the Kilifi County Assembly Health Committee to discuss its findings.

The Education Committee chaired by Nominated Senator Betty Montet will inspect Sabaki, Malindi Central and Sir Ali Bin Salim ECDE centres to establish whether recommendations arising from an audit of the early childhood education programme have been implemented.

The Senate Agriculture Committee chaired by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli, Senate Lands Committee chaired by Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki and Senate Energy Committee chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisango will jointly visit the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site.

The three committees will jointly inspect the cold storage facilities, fish bandas, a gear shed, a solar project and waste digester where they will meet fishermen, traders, women’s groups and beach management units to discuss the sustainability of fishing and the region's blue economy potential.

The Senate Land, Environment and Natural Resources Committee chaired by Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki will inspect salt and sand-mining activities in Magarini and examine environmental compliance.

The Senator Faki-led Committee will also revisit the contested ownership of Mnarani Jetty, following a statement sought by Madzayo with the committee further hearing a petition concerning alleged threats, intimidation, harassment and eviction of residents of Ganda Ward by private developers claiming to act for absentee landlords.

The Senate National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration Committee chaired by Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute will hold a town hall meeting in Malindi to discuss inter-community relations, local conflicts and preparations for peaceful elections in 2027.

The National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo will meet Governor Mung’aro and the Kilifi County Commissioner to interrogate security threats and disaster-response preparedness.

The Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee chaired by Wajir Senator Sheikh Abbass will scrutinise the functioning of the Malindi Municipal Board and the implementation of delegated county functions.

Kenya Women Senators Association will have an engagement with coastal women caucuses and community leaders, visit the Malindi Women Prison and also visit the Kilifi County Referral Hospital.