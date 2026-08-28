Jamie Murray reveals his agenda for Kenyan polo

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Kenya’s Kimoi Moi in action against Tarra Agility players during a Fawcus Cup match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on July 25. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Playing against experienced global giants could be the best way to take Kenyan polo to the next level.

And by doing so, local players must strive to keep their flag flying high under all circumstances.

This includes exhibiting a positive and consistent performance in continental matches against African opponents.

“Winning most matches in continental assignments gives Kenyan polo players the confidence required to win over more experienced opponents. And we must first conquer Africa before we head to Europe or South America,” said Kenya Polo Association (KPA) president Jamie Murray.

And to achieve this, there’s a need to invest in talented youngsters, according to Murray.

Kenya Polo Association president Jamie Murray (left) in a past tournament. [Courtesy, Nairobian]

“We must ensure there’s continuity in demand and supply of talented young players. This starts with recruitment, training and exposing these youngsters for them to play and measure up to the standards of experienced ones in their age bracket,” Murray said.

He said exposure is another key factor to the success of these youngsters.

“Exposure is another component required to excel and we are not an exception to it,” he added.

This came after an improvement in several youngsters in recent international matches in Kenya, which saw the rise and rise of 15-year-old and handicap -0.5 Archie Camm.

Camm has given a good account of himself in recent national and international matches.

He was a matchmaker for Kenya against Zambia in the Junior International Championships hosted at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil last month.

Kenya lost 8.5-5 to Zambia, but Camm’s achievement spoke volumes to the national association and even to the Central Africans.

“Consistent training and dedication towards my matches contributed to all this. I must also thank my parents for their encouragement towards my good play,” he said.

Other members of the Kenyan team against Zambia included handicap 0.5 Captain Murray (Lochie), Vester Murray (-0.5) and Sacha Camm (-0.5), who had a total team handicap -1.0.

The Zambians were led by handicap 1 Jellis, Jordy Brynus (-1.0), Katie Patterson (-1.0) and Zac Dunn (- 1.0) for the total team handicap -2.0.

“This is the way to go from now on,” said the KPA boss.

Murray reiterated that talent search and growth form part of his main agenda for the three years he’ll be in office.

Some of the youngsters who have seen great growth in their experience towards different national and international assignments are the Nzomo duo of Jadini and Amani, Will Millar, Kimoi Moi and Cheza Millar.

"In growing standards, we must invest in these young players and improve the quality of their play,” he added.

Murray observed that if the national association can achieve this, then Kenya is in a position to overcome global powerhouses like England, Argentina and Brazil.

“And all these will, of course, be teamwork between the association, coaches and players, if not the support from sponsors,” the KPA boss went on.

Kenya last played Brazil at Nairobi Polo Club on September 25, 2022, where the South Americans won the 10-Goal-International match.

The world-class players who mostly feature in professional polo are between handicaps 7 and 10, and come from these countries.

The loss against Zambia was the second international match this year after Kenya had earlier beaten Zimbabwe in Gilgil in a Six-Goal International match at the same venue.

This year, Kenya was expected to play three international matches, with two already completed.

The third international assignment will be a 10-Goal match and is set for Nairobi Polo Club from September 18-20.

It’ll involve players of different nationalities playing on Kenyan soil as one team.

"In doing all these, we need our players, both young and experienced ones, to have a feel of experienced professionals as a way of growing their game," he said.

Asked why they have taken time to invite Argentina or Brazilians once more, he said: “Distance is another key factor in it, if not the cost implications.

"Brazil and Argentina are global powerhouses whom we should be playing regularly, but this is capped by distance and costs of return trips on both ends."

However, Murray said the door is not closed on them either.

Last year, Kenyan was unbeaten in all her international assignments, both at home and abroad, a development the KPA boss is keen to keep.

He said he’s ready to ensure the winning streak is kept intact.

"And this can only be attained by continuity in the production of talented players if we are to beat such global giants," said Murray.