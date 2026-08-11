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Kenya swimming team buoyant ahead of East Africa challenge

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 11, 2026
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Hashim Mohamed from Coastal Region during in swimming action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Pained by last year’s narrow miss, Kenya’s swimmers to this year’s East Africa School Games are plunging back into the regional arena wiser and hungrier than ever before.

Having finished second in Kakamega, their mission in Morogoro is to rule the East African waters again.

The 30 swimmers, 15 boys and 15 girls who excelled at the national Term One games in Kisumu will be out to make the country proud. With Kenya having dominated the pools for years, they will be looking to restore the country’s glory.

Lurking in the lanes to block their redemption charge is a formidable and fast-improving contingent that includes defending champions Uganda and rising talents from Rwanda and hosts Tanzania.

With Uganda out to maintain the status quo and Rwanda and Tanzania seeking to close the gap, the battle for podium dominance will be very stiff. Every millisecond will count, and complacency will be a luxury no swimmer can afford.

National boys' most valuable swimmer Isaiah Munene of Moi Educational Centre will lead Kenya’s onslaught in Morogoro while Kamwele Maina of Samaj School will lead the girls in their quest.

Team Kenya coach Thomas Muli said the swimmers are prepared for the challenge.

“We have a strong team that is not just ready but eager to excel. I have confidence that they will do well because they have been training well and also kept improving after the national games through various swimming competitions,” Muli said.

The boys' team has Don Ndirangu of Kiota School, Hashim Mohammed (Safina School), the Aga KHAN Academy Mombasa duo of Nael Thuranira and Jake Trento.  Waleed Khalid of Shree Swaminarayan Mombasa, Frank Okuthe and Seth Nyagwa of Swaminarayan Nairobi. Others are the Oshwal Academy Mombasa duo of Jeremy Mwamisi and Charles Warui, Robert Schuman Obiero (Kisumu Academy), Aba Gitonga (Pioneer School Murang’a), Baraka Chacha (Utumishi Academy), Jeremy Kombo (Lukenya Boys) and Gad Wema of Jalaram Kisumu.

The girls’ team has Elaine Wamuyu of Brookhouse School, Lakisha Waswa and Savai Naomi (Laiser Hill), Nicole Ndirangu (Kiota School), Thandiwe Kamanga, Sasha Keter and Wairimu Kibuka (Rusinga School), Nuru Azu (Swaminarayan Nairobi), Isabelle Mwangi (Kianda School), Kendra Hawii (Kisumu Academy), Vekheina Leboy (Testimony), Sayinah Omoro (Jaffery Academy), Vanita Mich (Jalaram Kisumu) and Jewel Mbui of Oshwal Academy Nairobi.

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Related Topics

East Africa School Games Swimming East Africa Water Sports
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