Court detains officer, rider and driver linked to Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder

This is after Police Constable Kimoi, attached to Karinde Police Post in Kikuyu, Land cruiser Prado driver D aniel Mwangi Njoroge and boda boda rider Kevin Ngugi Kinuthia were arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Paul Mutai on Monday but were not formally charged after the DCI filed an application seeking to continue holding them for 30 days to complete ongoing investigations into the murder of Dr Mutiso.
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