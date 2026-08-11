Court detains officer, rider and driver linked to Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder

Dr Victoria Mutiso murder suspects from left Kevin Ngugi Kinuthia (motorcycle rider) , Daniel Mwangi Njoroge (Land cruiser Prado driver) and Elijah Kibelion Kimoi (alleged killer) at Milimani law courts for mentioning. The three suspects will be detained in police custody for 30 days pending investigations. (Collins Oduor Standard)

Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, a boda boda rider and an alleged key linkman will remain in custody for 30 days as detectives pursue fresh leads into the killing of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

This is after Police Constable Kimoi, attached to Karinde Police Post in Kikuyu, Land cruiser Prado driver D aniel Mwangi Njoroge and boda boda rider Kevin Ngugi Kinuthia were arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Paul Mutai on Monday but were not formally charged after the DCI filed an application seeking to continue holding them for 30 days to complete ongoing investigations into the murder of Dr Mutiso.