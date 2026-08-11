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One year to the polls: IEBC battles leadership gaps, funding crunch

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 11, 2026
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Independent Bopundaries and Commissions Chair , Erastus Ethekos .[File Standard]

With one year remaining until Kenya's General Election on August 10, 2027, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has unveiled a detailed roadmap that sets out critical deadlines for political parties, aspiring candidates and public officers.

The timelines, contained in the Election Operations Plan (EOP) 2025-2027, are anchored in the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and designed to guide the planning, coordination, implementation and monitoring of activities leading up to the election.

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Related Topics

2027 Election Roadmap IEBC Election Timelines Kenya General Election Voter Registration Deadline
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