NBA champion player and historic coach Nelson dead at 86

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Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors & Head Coach Chris DeMarco of the New York Liberty pose for a photo after the game on August 3, 2026. [AFP]

Don Nelson, the second-winningest coach in NBA history and a five-time champion as a player with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday, his family announced. He was 86.

Nelson was a member of five NBA championship teams with Boston from 1966 to 1976 and the Celtics retired his jersey number 19.

As a coach, Nelson finished with a record of 1,335-1,063 -- what had been an NBA record until Gregg Popovich passed him in 2022 -- in stints with Golden State, Milwaukee, New York and Dallas from 1976 to 2010.

Nelson, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, never reached the NBA Finals as a coach but was remembered as a historic figure among bench bosses.

"The Golden State Warriors mourn the passing of Hall of Fame head coach Don Nelson," the team said in a statement.

"'Nellie' was one of the most innovative and influential coaches in NBA history and an iconic figure in Warriors history. He was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking. His approach helped shape the game and paved the way for generations of players and coaches who followed.

"More than anything, Don Nelson will be remembered for his authenticity, larger-than-life personality, and incredible passion for basketball and his influence on the Warriors franchise will endure for years to come."

Steve Kerr, the current Warriors coach, recalled Nelson as a visionary whose influence remains with the modern era of the league.

"Don Nelson was a true innovator whose influence on the game of basketball is still felt today," Kerr said. "He consistently challenged conventional thinking, experimented with different lineups and styles of play, and saw possibilities in the game that others often did not.

"So much of what is now commonplace in the modern NBA can be traced back to the way Nellie approached the game.

"His impact on the Warriors is just as significant. He helped shape some of the most memorable teams and moments in franchise history and built a lasting connection with generations of Warriors fans. His legacy will always remain an important part of this organization."